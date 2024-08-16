;
Hoshi and S.Coups, both from Seventeen, named the new faces of NARS

ByLydia Koh

August 16, 2024

The gorgeous new campaign from NARS, a brand for modern makeup artists, features Hoshi and S.Coups from Seventeen as brand ambassadors.

The “Explicit Lipstick” line debut and NARS’ 30th anniversary are both highlighted in the marketing. S.Coups and Hoshi captivate viewers with their charismatic presence during the photo shoot.

Photo: Instagram/Allure Korea

Edgy finish

The “Explicit Lipstick” is made to apply smoothly as silk and provide a decidedly edgy finish. Featured in the images are S.Coups dressed in the traditional red hue ‘863 Uncensored,’ and Hoshi dressed in the rose-pink shade ‘822 Dirty Talk.’ There are twenty-eight bold, yet approachable colours in the collection that are ideal for statement-making. The sleek black casing, embossed with the NARS logo, features a magnetic closure that adds a touch of elegance and sophistication.

The concept of the photo shoot was “Be Explicit,” and S.Coups and Hoshi looked amazing, balancing classic red lips with wearable rose-pink tones to provide a hint of intensity to everyday times.

See also  Yoo Jae Suk, BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, and others confirmed for new variety show

Charisma and confidence

“As international K-pop icons, S.Coups and Hoshi embodied the charisma and confidence that perfectly aligned with our brand’s message,” says NARS, “We are eager to travel with them in the future.”

Hoshi, a South Korean singer, dancer, and choreographer, is known also as Kwon Soon Young. He is best known as a member of the popular boy group Seventeen, where he shines as the leader of the performance team. Hoshi is well known for his extraordinary inventiveness and dancing prowess.

He is the mastermind behind many of Seventeen’s iconic performances, showcasing his talent for choreography and synchronization. His stage presence is electrifying, and his passion for dance is evident in every move he makes.

S.Coups, whose real name is Choi Seung Cheol, is the leader of the popular South Korean boy group Seventeen. He is known for his strong leadership, charismatic personality, and powerful rap skills. As the leader, S.Coups plays a crucial role in guiding and supporting the other members. Because of his protective and nurturing demeanour, he is frequently referred to as the “father of the group”.

