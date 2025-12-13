// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, December 13, 2025
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
BusinessProperty
1 min.Read

Hongkong Land to launch S$8B Singapore private real estate fund focused on managing prime commercial properties

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Property group Hongkong Land announced on Friday (Dec 12) that it will launch its first private real estate fund with more than S$8 billion of assets under management (AUM) at inception.

The Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF) will solely focus on managing prime commercial property assets in the city-state and is expected to be the largest private real estate fund in Singapore.

The fund will be seeded by the company’s Singapore commercial portfolio and other assets acquired by the fund on inception and over time, the company added.

Hongkong Land did not provide a specific date and time of the launch for the fund, but further announcements will be made in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

The announcement follows the sale of Hongkong Land’s interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3 to Keppel REIT for approximately S$1.5 billion.

Hongkong Land will transfer its interests in One Raffles Quay and Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 to the fund with a total attributable property value of S$3.9 billion as of June 30, 2025, it added.

See also  Sunway Group to buy MCL Land for S$739M from Hongkong Land Holdings

The company said the fund is expected to launch with AUM more than double its seed portfolio, adding that the establishment of the fund is part of the company’s strategy to grow its AUM to US$100 billion (S$129.20 billion) by 2035. /TISG

Read also: Keppel DC REIT completes acquisition of two Singapore data centre buildings in S$8.4M deal

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //