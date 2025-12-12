// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 12, 2025
32.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo by Sembcorp Myingyan
International
1 min.Read

Hong Kong’s CTFE offloads Australian energy giant to Singapore’s Sembcorp in A$6.5 billion deal, shifting regional power dynamics in critical utilities sector

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), the Hong Kong conglomerate behind the struggling developer New World Development (NWD), is parting ways with its Australian energy business, Alinta Energy, in a A$6.5 billion (US$4.3 billion) deal with Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries.

The deal, announced in a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Thursday, will see Sembcorp take full ownership of Alinta and its subsidiaries, including Latrobe Valley Power (LVP). The sale comes through Pioneer Sail Holdings, a joint venture between CTFE and Pioneer Sail Singapore.

Alinta is no small player in Australia’s energy scene. It operates a mix of power-generation facilities and a gas and electricity retail business spanning the country. LVP manages the coal-fired Loy Yang B Power Station in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley, while the group also has a hand in renewable projects like the Yandin Wind Farm in Western Australia and the Spinifex Offshore Wind development off Victoria’s coast.

For CTFE, the sale represents the culmination of an eight-year journey. The conglomerate bought Alinta in 2017 for A$4 billion, marking its first major step into Australia’s energy market. By June this year, Alinta had grown to a book value of A$2.5 billion and pre-tax net profits of A$530 million, with cash flow having doubled under CTFE’s management.

See also  While world grappled with Covid-19, Indonesia lost over 200,000 hectares to forest fires

Henry Cheng Kar-shun, chairman of Chow Tai Fook Group, said the company was proud of what it had achieved. “Our investment in Alinta has played an important role in providing reliable and affordable energy to Australians,” Cheng said. “I’m immensely proud of what the CTFE and Alinta teams have accomplished on the energy transition journey. We are excited for Alinta’s next chapter with Sembcorp and look forward to seeing the company continue to grow under their leadership.”

Sembcorp, for its part, called the acquisition “an attractive portfolio” that includes 10.4 gigawatts of renewable energy and firming systems. It highlighted Alinta’s strong track record as a platform for expansion in a developed market. The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.

The sale also comes against a backdrop of financial strain for NWD. In October, the Hong Kong developer secured a HK$5.9 billion (US$758 million) loan from Deutsche Bank, using its Victoria Dockside project as collateral. Earlier this year, NWD narrowly avoided default by refinancing HK$88.2 billion in debt, while reports suggest it may return a shopping centre near Hong Kong International Airport to the Airport Authority.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

From 10 customers to 100: How Ok Chicken Rice’s owner revived a quiet Toa Payoh coffee shop

SINGAPORE: When Mr Daniel Tan, the owner of Ok...

‘You should leave!’ — SG fresh grad gets a shocking email from her boss within 30 minutes after she recommended how the ‘company could...

SINGAPORE: In her TikTok clip, a Singaporean woman, RachL @reichurachl,...

Toa Payoh four-room HDB flat sold for record S$1.32M

SINGAPORE: A four-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Nvidia calls report of China’s DeepSeek using banned Blackwell chips ‘far-fetched’

On Wednesday, US chipmaker Nvidia said a report claiming...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //