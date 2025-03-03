Sports

Hong Kong reveals new Kai Tak Sports Park featuring 50,000-seat stadium

ByAiah Bathan

March 3, 2025
a stadium with a track and a field

HONG KONG: On March 1, Hong Kong unveiled a massive sports complex, with officials and celebrities marking the opening of the HK$30 billion (US$3.86 billion or S$5.2 billion) Kai Tak Sports Park, featuring a central 50,000-seat stadium.  

The 28-hectare Kai Tak Sports Park has transformed the once bustling Kai Tak area, which was previously known as Hong Kong’s airport. Situated at the harbour’s edge and surrounded by dense urban development, it was notorious for being a challenging landing spot for pilots due to its location. Now, with this new stadium, the area has been revitalized into a major sports hub, complete with world-class facilities. 

The complex also includes a 10,000-seat sports centre, a 5,000-seat public sports ground, and three shopping malls. In addition to performances, the ceremony also featured an exciting showdown between martial arts movie star Donnie Yen and Olympic gold medalist fencer Vivian Kong. 

Hong Kong is aiming to restore its status as a hub for international sports, cultural, and entertainment events following a period of political unrest and strict COVID-19 restrictions that made a huge impact on its reputation. 

Thousands of people attended the opening ceremony at the waterfront stadium, which stands out with its distinctive “Pearl of the Orient” facade and retractable roof. The stadium, a centrepiece of the new Kai Tak Sports Park, is designed to be a modern icon, blending cutting-edge architecture with a nod to Hong Kong’s rich cultural heritage. 

See also  HK protesters set fire to lobby of new coronavirus quarantine centre

The stadium is set to host the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament later this month, followed by Coldplay concerts in April. Officials are hoping that these high-profile events will elevate Hong Kong’s profile in Asia. 

Last year, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour skipped Hong Kong in favour of Singapore, while the NBA signed a deal with Macau. 

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Roger Federer gives back through charity work and playing tennis just for fun despite retirement

March 3, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic claimed his first ATP title at the Mexican Open

March 3, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Jannik Sinner’s Laureus World Sportsmanship Nomination was dropped due to doping ban

March 3, 2025 Aiah Bathan

You missed

Featured News SG Politics

PM Lawrence Wong: Cost-of-living pressures go ‘far beyond’ GST hike

March 3, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Food Malaysia

Nasi lemak nation: The dish that unites Malaysia across generations

March 3, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Malaysia

Experiencing Malaysia during Ramadan: A guide for visitors

March 3, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Business

Grab Singapore eyes self-driving cars to “fill the gaps” in less popular locations

March 3, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.