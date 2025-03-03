HONG KONG: On March 1, Hong Kong unveiled a massive sports complex, with officials and celebrities marking the opening of the HK$30 billion (US$3.86 billion or S$5.2 billion) Kai Tak Sports Park, featuring a central 50,000-seat stadium.

The 28-hectare Kai Tak Sports Park has transformed the once bustling Kai Tak area, which was previously known as Hong Kong’s airport. Situated at the harbour’s edge and surrounded by dense urban development, it was notorious for being a challenging landing spot for pilots due to its location. Now, with this new stadium, the area has been revitalized into a major sports hub, complete with world-class facilities.

The complex also includes a 10,000-seat sports centre, a 5,000-seat public sports ground, and three shopping malls. In addition to performances, the ceremony also featured an exciting showdown between martial arts movie star Donnie Yen and Olympic gold medalist fencer Vivian Kong.

Hong Kong is aiming to restore its status as a hub for international sports, cultural, and entertainment events following a period of political unrest and strict COVID-19 restrictions that made a huge impact on its reputation.

Thousands of people attended the opening ceremony at the waterfront stadium, which stands out with its distinctive “Pearl of the Orient” facade and retractable roof. The stadium, a centrepiece of the new Kai Tak Sports Park, is designed to be a modern icon, blending cutting-edge architecture with a nod to Hong Kong’s rich cultural heritage.

The stadium is set to host the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament later this month, followed by Coldplay concerts in April. Officials are hoping that these high-profile events will elevate Hong Kong’s profile in Asia.

Last year, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour skipped Hong Kong in favour of Singapore, while the NBA signed a deal with Macau.