HONG KONG: As reported by VnExpress, actress Ada Choi admitted that in her marriage to Chinese actor Max Zhang, there are moments when she prioritises herself and depends on him, which sometimes leads to disappointment.

Speaking on Happy Women’s Club, Choi opened up about parenting and married life, acknowledging that their relationship isn’t as perfect as it may seem and has its own ups and downs.

Fiery temper and valuing romance

She described herself as having a fiery temper, valuing romance, and emphasising the importance of holidays and anniversaries—elements that have occasionally created friction in their marriage.

In 2021, Choi, feeling overwhelmed, often blamed Zhang for her struggles. That year, the family moved from Hong Kong to Shanghai for work, but with Zhang frequently away filming, she was left managing their three children—including a toddler—alone while juggling her career.

Without close friends or family in Shanghai, she felt isolated, and her husband’s absence left her lonely. She recalled breaking down in tears while cycling or walking alone.

Emotional day for both

Another difficult moment came on her birthday in 2022, when Zhang, unwell, slept in the morning. In the afternoon, they went to see a movie, but he dozed off in the theatre, making Choi feel as if his presence was meaningless. Upset, she confronted him, only for Zhang to respond, “I am so tired.” What should have been a special day turned into an emotional one for both.

Despite challenges, Choi emphasised their mutual sincerity and understanding, often resolving conflicts and growing closer. Since returning to Hong Kong, she’s found happiness, enjoying quiet evenings with Zhang after their children sleep.

Choi, 52, gained fame in the 1991 Miss Hong Kong pageant and became one of TVB’s top actresses. Zhang, 51, started as a stunt actor before rising to prominence, and the couple has been married since 2008.