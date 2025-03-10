HONG KONG: As reported by VnExpress, actor Sammy Sum has taken up Uber driving as a side job, as his gym business, despite breaking even, has yet to turn a full profit.

As reported by Dimsum Daily, Sum shared in an Instagram video that driving for Uber allows him to relax while also covering tunnel toll expenses.

“I’ve always loved driving, so I thought joining a platform that plans my routes would be a great idea,” he explained. “Plus, if I get to meet fans or chat with passengers, it’s a bonus.”

Financial challenges

Sum also opened up about the financial challenges of running a gym, which he invested in two years ago.

“Being a first-time business owner is tough, especially in this economy,” he said. “I don’t take a salary, but I prioritise paying my employees on time. I refuse to give up on this venture.”

His video followed a Threads post where a user recounted the unexpected experience of booking an Uber ride and discovering that Sum was the driver. According to 8days, Sum was behind the wheel of a BMW iX and holds an impressive 4.96 rating on the app.

High achievements

Now 42, Sum began his entertainment career in 2006 by auditioning for TVB’s talent program TVbeople, securing a two-year artiste contract alongside six other winners. He later completed TVB’s 22nd Artiste Training Class in 2007 before landing roles in various dramas.

In 2014, he rose to fame with his performance in the crime drama Line Walker, earning a nomination for Most Improved Male Artiste at the TVB Anniversary Awards.