Celebrity

Hong Kong actor Sammy Sum starts driving for Uber as his two-year-old gym investment hasn’t been recovered

ByLydia Koh

March 10, 2025

HONG KONG: As reported by VnExpress, actor Sammy Sum has taken up Uber driving as a side job, as his gym business, despite breaking even, has yet to turn a full profit.

As reported by Dimsum Daily, Sum shared in an Instagram video that driving for Uber allows him to relax while also covering tunnel toll expenses.

“I’ve always loved driving, so I thought joining a platform that plans my routes would be a great idea,” he explained. “Plus, if I get to meet fans or chat with passengers, it’s a bonus.”

Photo: Instagram/Sammy Sum

Financial challenges

Sum also opened up about the financial challenges of running a gym, which he invested in two years ago.

“Being a first-time business owner is tough, especially in this economy,” he said. “I don’t take a salary, but I prioritise paying my employees on time. I refuse to give up on this venture.”

His video followed a Threads post where a user recounted the unexpected experience of booking an Uber ride and discovering that Sum was the driver. According to 8days, Sum was behind the wheel of a BMW iX and holds an impressive 4.96 rating on the app.

See also  Grab, Uber - and now Jugnoo

High achievements

Now 42, Sum began his entertainment career in 2006 by auditioning for TVB’s talent program TVbeople, securing a two-year artiste contract alongside six other winners. He later completed TVB’s 22nd Artiste Training Class in 2007 before landing roles in various dramas.

In 2014, he rose to fame with his performance in the crime drama Line Walker, earning a nomination for Most Improved Male Artiste at the TVB Anniversary Awards.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Chow Yun Fat says his love for engines led him to purchase a Rolls-Royce V8

March 10, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

TVB actor Oscar Li resigns from acting to work 12-hour shifts at the Hong Kong airport

March 10, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Eight minutes with Jisoo: The BLACKPINK star’s presence draws hordes of Blinks to Orchard

March 8, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Personal Finance

Why Singaporeans are drooling over Malaysia’s insane “gold mine” EPF returns—SG financial expert explains

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle Malaysia

A mother’s unwavering love: Single mum of eight fights for her children’s future

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle Malaysia

Finding joy in simplicity—A security guard’s Iftar moment melts hearts

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle

‘How to get over Sunday scaries?’ — SG worker says he ‘tears up’ every week having to ‘mentally prepare for Monday blues’

March 10, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.