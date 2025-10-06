Homeowner saw flames coming out of the room in a Tampines flat, said he didn’t know what started the fire

SINGAPORE: A homeowner was not home when a fire erupted inside a room in a Tampines flat, and a faulty electrical supply in the room was suspected to have been the cause of the accident. Due to this, about 80 residents evacuated the area; two of them were sent to the nearest hospital due to smoke inhalation.

According to the reports, the fire broke out at around 11:45 p.m. in a four-room unit on the fourth floor of the HDB flat in Tampines. When reporters visited the room after the accident, no one was home, but the wooden door was open. One of the windows inside the unit was broken as well, and the ceilings of the living room and the corridor outside the unit were blackened. More so, there was still a burning smell lingering inside the room.

Sentiments from the residents

A 65-year-old resident living on the same floor expressed that he only learned about the fire when civil defence personnel knocked on his door and asked him to evacuate. He expressed that the unit was occupied by a couple and their five children.

“The homeowner told me that he saw flames coming out of the room when he returned home, and he didn’t know what started the fire,” he shared.

Furthermore, another 57-year-old resident who lives on the third floor also called his neighbour’s children to help him escape during the evacuation. Residents admitted that they were not allowed to return to their units until two or three in the morning.

The authorities used a water cannon to extinguish the fire, and preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was from an electrical source in one of the bedrooms.

What to know about fires?

Fire accidents are definitely life-threatening. Here are some of the things people should know about fires:

Fire is FAST. A small flame can turn into a major fire in less than 30 seconds.

Fire is HOT. Heat is more threatening than flames. Inhaling super-hot air will be bad for people’s lungs and melt clothes to their skin.

Fire is DARK. Fire starts bright but quickly produces black smoke and complete darkness.

Fire is DEADLY. Smoke and toxic gases kill more people than flames do.

If caught in a fire, here are some things to remember:

Drop down to the floor and crawl low, under any smoke to your exit.

Before opening a door, feel the doorknob and door. If either is hot or if there is smoke coming around the door, leave the door closed and find another way out.

If you open a door, open it slowly. Be ready to shut it quickly if heavy smoke or fire is present.

If you can’t get to someone needing assistance, leave the home and call an emergency operator.