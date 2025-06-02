Holiday bookings in Johor show how it’s growing as global tourist spot, officials say

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The start of the school holidays has meant that the tourism industry in Johor has gotten ready for an influx of visitors, reported Malaysia’s The Star last weekend.

While Singaporeans still make up the majority of travelers to the state, Ivan Teo, the chairman of the Johor chapter of the Malaysian Association of Hotels, noted that there has also been an increase in visitors from Japan, South Korea, and China.

Hotel bookings are now high, he said, and not just in Johor Bahru. Other areas, including Desaru and Mersing, have seen an increase in bookings.

Also, because Malaysian students are on holiday at the same time as Singaporeans, local tourists are expected to flock to Johor. Singapore students are on holiday until Jun 29, while Malaysian students are on a school break until Jun 9.

“We expect June to be a busy month for us, especially from the second week, as Desaru has become a popular getaway for both Malaysian and Singaporean holiday makers with many attractions in the area,” The Star quoted Desaru Fruit Farm director Steve Er Wee Heng as saying.

Hotel bookings throughout the state are estimated at 80%, according to State Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K Raven Kumar, who believes that these show how the state is becoming a travel destination for international travelers.

“This is not just a school holiday phenomenon because even on regular weekends, we have recorded impressive numbers, particularly around Johor Baru,” he said, adding that Mersing and other areas have shown an uptick in tourists.

Local netizens commenting on social media about the phenomenon underlined that part of the attraction Johor holds for Singaporeans is that the Singapore dollar can be stretched further in comparison to other places.

“So we Singaporeans are going to ‘marching’ into Malaysia with our Sing dollars,” quipped one.

Another wondered if Singapore is “too small, too boring, and too expensive?”

One noted that many Singaporeans would “flock to JB to enjoy 50% off Singapore prices. Legoland, Midvalley, Uncle Roger’s, chilli crab Zi char, and hotel stays.”

A local commenter suggested that Singaporeans could “Try going to other states instead of just being fixated on Johor.”

However, one was worried that “nothing will be done to ease traffic,” as holidays in Singapore are known to cause a sizable increase in the travel time between the city-state and Johor Bahru. /TISG

