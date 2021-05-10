Ho Ching explains to Calvin Cheng why S’pore is vaccinating slowly

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Information on why Singapore has not been able to vaccinate fast enough was highlighted by former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng on social media.

Mr Cheng took to Facebook on Sunday (May 9) to share screenshots of a Facebook Messenger conversation with Madam Ho Ching, CEO of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“According to Madam Ho Ching, the reason why we have not been able to vaccinate fast enough is because of lack of supplies,” wrote Mr Cheng.

Mdm Ho mentioned how vaccine delivery had “various hiccups” along the way.

The Government “has announced the vaccination will open in early June for those under 45 years old,” wrote Mdm Ho. “I believe this is based on the expected vaccine delivery in April or May.”

She admitted that the current growing Covid-19 clusters are “worrisome”; however, “we are not helpless.”

“We can avoid mixing a lot, keep our masks on, and continue to maintain good hand hygiene,” she added.

Regarding vaccine supply, Mdm Ho explained that Pfizer and Moderna would be completing their deliveries to the United States by July.

Europe also announced that they would have enough vaccines for their entire population by July, she added.

“Once their deliveries are completed, this will free up the corresponding manufacturing capacity for the rest of the world,” Mdm Ho explained.

This means deliveries to Singapore will likely step up to make up for the various slowdowns over the past four months, she added.

In response to such information regarding the timeline, Mr Cheng wrote, “so they look after their own Westerners first. Ok. We know.”

“The Colonialists come first before their former colonies.”

He noted, however, that Singapore only needed five to seven million more doses. “Please, la. Give us this month, can?” wrote Mr Cheng.

He added, “Can we finally disabuse ourselves of the crazy theory that we intentionally slowed down vaccination. Our ang mo friends don’t wanna give us la.” /TISG

