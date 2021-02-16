Ho Ching: Drivers of buses engaged in ‘mechanical foreplay along expressway’ should be suspended

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Footage of two buses driving dangerously close to one another made rounds online on Saturday (Feb 13) after it was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

It was also reported on mothership.sg, which headlined the story: “SBS Transit bus 168 & SMRT bus 858 engage in mechanical foreplay along expressway”, perhaps in keeping with Valentine’s Day.

Madam Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and CEO of Temasek Holdings, shared the Mothership report on her Facebook page, She wrote the following caption, “Both drivers should be suspended.”

In the video, the single-deck SMRT bus (service 858) and the double-decker SBS Transit bus (168) can be seen coming terrifyingly close, which could have caused a terrible accident, as both vehicles were carrying passengers.

It looked as though the smaller bus wanted to change to the leftmost lane, but the driver of the larger vehicle did not give way.

The single-deck bus can be seen crossing over to the lane where the larger bus was for several seconds as the two came very near each other.

At one point in the dash cam clip, the buses looked to be mere inches away, and a crash seemed imminent.

Luckily, the buses did not collide.

The incident is said to have occurred along the Seletar Expressway at 8.49 pm on Saturday (Feb 13).

“SBS Transit Ltd bus service 168 #SG6113G vs bus service 858 Playing with passengers’ lives? Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving pls investigate as these assets belongs to taxpayers!,” wrote SG Road Vigilante.

Mothership reported that the passengers on the bigger bus seemed unaware that an accident had been narrowly averted.

A number of angry commenters seemed to agree with Mdm Ho that the bus drivers should be suspended.

Several netizens recommended for both drivers to get fired.

Many others commented on how the bus drivers endangered the lives of the passengers.

One commenter even tagged the police, asking them to look into the incident.

