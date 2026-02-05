// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 5, 2026
Singapore
Ho Ching cheers new rules for PMAs, hopes e-bikes can be registered too

Aiah Bathan
SINGAPORE: A Facebook post by Ho Ching expressed that Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) are now ready to be registered, and she wishes the same for e-bicycles and other e-mobility devices.

According to the infographic shared in the post, some PMA users now need a Certificate of Medical Need starting June 2026. The size and weight limits of the PMAs are also updated–the maximum height is 150 cm, maximum width is 70 cm, maximum length is 120 cm, and maximum laden weight, including the use,r is 300 kg. More so, the Maximum Riding Speed has been lowered to 6 km/h from 10 km/h. Furthermore, starting January 2029, using unregistered mobility scooters will now be an offence. 

In the post caption, Ho Ching expressed that having registered PMAs is “part of transition away from expensive and heavy road vehicles as the main mode of daily commute.” She hoped that these PMAs would have number plates for easy identification whenever there are accidents or misbehaviour as well. 

Ho Ching also stated how registering these kinds of mobility devices can provide more exercise and can get rid of toxic gases from other modes of transportation.

She concluded her post by posing the question: “Can we take the next steps proactively for a planet-friendly e-mobility that includes e-bicycles and PMAs, as well as normal bicycles?” 

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about this subject matter in the comments section of the post. One netizen stated that registration is not a problem, but rather enforcement. This gained a reply stating that if there is no registration, then there will be no accountability. 

“I fully support that. All 2,3,4 wheels should be on the service road and not on pedestrian pathways,” another netizen declared. 

One more netizen suggested that it would be better if there were a channel where members of the public can upload photos or videos of suspected violations to help with enforcement. 

“Best to have number plates; If the scooter is for elderly or sick assistance, it must be limited to prevent speeding,” another comment stated. 

