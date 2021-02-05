HK star Cecilia Cheung, 40, does not mind being called ‘old’ and ‘passé’

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Cecilia Cheung’s acting career may have taken a backseat since she became a mother, but she is still very much in demand. She has three sons — Lucas, 13, Quintus, 10, and two-year-old Marcus. The 40-year-old continues to be a highly sought-after star for performances and commercials despite the pandemic. She reportedly made a whopping S$5.2 million for a few days of work last December. However, that did not stop the naysayers from calling her ‘”old” and “passé”, which is surprising since Cheung is known for her youthful beauty.

Cheung does not mind being called ‘”old” and “passé”. Instead, she relishes it, according to a report by 8days.sg on Feb 4. She feels very happy when she reads such comments, she said during a recent episode of the popular Chinese reality competition Sister Who Make Waves 2.

“A lot of people will say, ‘She is passé or old’, but I feel very happy reading this. You say I’m passé, that means I was once in demand. So I think people should work hard. Be yourself when the time is wrong, and seize opportunities when the time is right,” she said.

Cheung was asked if she ever doubts herself. No, she said. In this line of work, without confidence, it doesn’t matter how hard you work, or how brilliant and beautiful you are, it’s no use, she added.

Born on May 24, 1980, Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi is a Hong Kong-Australian actress and a Cantopop singer.

Cheung is considered a “Sing girl” — an actress who first received media attention starring alongside Stephen Chow, and later went on to her own successful career.

Her career began in 1998, when she was cast in a television commercial for lemon tea. She caught the attention of Stephen Chow after shooting the ad. Later, Cheung made her film debut as a young nightclub hostess in Stephen Chow’s King of Comedy (1999).

King of Comedy became the highest-grossing local film of the year and shot Cheung to fame in Hong Kong. She then starred in Fly Me to Polaris (1999), which earned her the award for Best Newcomer at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Cheung sang the theme song for Fly Me to Polaris, impressing people with her singing ability. In the same year, Cheung launched her singing career with her first Cantopop album, Any Weather (1999).

