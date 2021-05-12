International HK man arrested for using a water pistol in attempt to rob...

HK man arrested for using a water pistol in attempt to rob finance company, accomplice hunted by police

KUALA LUMPUR — Hong Kong police are on the hunt for a suspect for his involvement with an accomplice in a robbery using a water pistol on Monday morning.

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily reported that the two men entered a finance company at Sheung Shui at 11.51am on the pretext of borrowing HK$200 million (RM106 million) but was rejected by a female employee.

Angry by the rejection, one of the suspects then pulled out the water pistol and pointed it at the 30-year-old woman.

Seeing the woman still refused to relent, they left the company empty-handed.

Moments later, one of the suspects returned to the company and used a pen to point at the employee while challenging her to lodge a police report.

He was promptly arrested by the woman’s colleagues.

Police said the 27-year-old suspect would be investigated for assault and possessing an offensive weapon.

