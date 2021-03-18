Entertainment Celebrity HK actress Bella Lam was poor growing up

HK actress Bella Lam was poor growing up

She was only one year old when her father left them

HK actress Bella Lam went through a poverty-stricken childhood. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — The media has been reporting the story of Hong Kong actress Bella Lam’s poverty-stricken childhood. A few years ago, Lam was a child actress who, along with her mother, appeared in a documentary highlighting the plight of her family. Not long after Lam was born, her father walked out on the family.

Her mother fought back tears as she told the story: “He met another woman and fell in love with her. I tried everything I could to save the marriage. I waited for him, I made soups for him but he insisted on moving out.”

The Star reported that Lam was only one year old when her father left the family. She also has an older sister who was nine back then.

Her mother continued: “I waited for him to come back. I tried looking for him to get him to help out with our living expenses but I couldn’t find him. So I had no choice but to carry her on my back and go to the streets to beg for money.”

- Advertisement -

Bella Lam’s mother recounted the time when she and her daughter had to beg for money. Picture: YouTube

Every day from 9 pm to midnight, mother and daughter would beg on a pedestrian bridge.

“We only stopped begging when it was raining. I had no choice because I had no money to buy baby formula, to pay rent and she was always ill at the time.”

For nine months, they suffered. Their condition only improved when someone advised them to apply for government aid.

“I’m very happy today. My two daughters have given me so much joy. I don’t need a man,” Lam’s mother said in the documentary, shot a few years after the ordeal.

The documentary first aired 18 years ago and has recently gone viral.

Lam, now 28, recently starred in Armed Reaction 2021. She told Oriental Daily News (translation via 38jiejie.com) she was surprised that the story has resurfaced:

“These are all part of my experience growing up. I’m very grateful for having my mother by my side and a lot of people who love me.

“I will work hard and not disappoint my mother, who had to suffer so much to raise me.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Elderly lady spotted selling tissue packets to car drivers and passersby at Yishun junction

Singapore – An elderly lady was spotted offering tissue packets for sale to stopped vehicles and passers-by at a Yishun junction. "This old lady without wearing mask, is seen almost daily at the junction of Yishun St 21 and Yishun Ring Road,"...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic helper allegedly quits after 5 days due to exhaustion working for couple with triplets

Singapore – A domestic helper allegedly quit her job after five days due to exhaustion from caring for a family with triplets. There are moments when parents need extra help caring for their family, especially after welcoming newborns. A Singaporean couple hired...
View Post
Featured News

Woman rescued from Bukit Panjang canal believed someone was running after her

Singapore—Last Wednesday (March 10), a woman found lying face-down at the bottom of a large canal at Bukit Panjang was rescued by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The woman accidentally fell into the canal. said her husband. Madam Hu Hui Fang,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent