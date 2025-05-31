Saturday, May 31, 2025
Photo: Instagram/Moses Chan
Celebrity
2 min.Read

HK actor Moses Chan decides to stand in queue at a restaurant, commended by netizens

Lydia Koh
By Lydia Koh
HONG KONG: With an annual salary of HK$30 million (S$4.9 million), actor Moses Chan is considered the highest-paid talent on TVB. His admirers are still impressed by his extraordinary modesty

Photo: Instagram/Moses Chan

The internet has been buzzing a bit about Chan, who is 54. Apparently, someone saw him just casually queueing up alone outside a popular, crowded eatery in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong.

It just goes to show that even big celebrities do the same things we do, like waiting for a good meal. Chan was seen wearing a plain yet refined outfit, consisting of a beige short-sleeved shirt, matching shorts, socks, and sandals, in a photo shared on Xhiohongshu.

Knows how to dress well

In the caption, the netizen wrote that the Hong Kong artist always knows how to dress well and is considered the best-dressed TVB male artist.

Chan’s decision to wait in line like any other customer, rather than using his popularity to secure a reservation, was immediately praised by netizens.

The actor still managed to stand out in the crowd, as noted by others, even in casual wear and a face mask. Someone online was impressed, saying that Chan is a true superstar because he chose to wait in line like everyone else instead of trying to pull strings and get a reservation.

Captivating and manly persona

Chan has received numerous honours since entering the entertainment business in 1994. He is well-known for his captivating and manly persona.

Chan is definitely a top-notch actor! He’s actually won the Best Actor award at the big TVB Anniversary Awards not just once, but twice—first for his amazing performance in Heart Of Greed back in 2007 and then again more recently for Narcotics Heroes in 2023.

He has been in numerous popular series over the years. You might remember him from classics like War and Beauty. For his role in War and Beauty (that was way back in 2004!), Chan won the ‘My Favourite Television Character’ award at the TVB Anniversary Awards.

He also won My Favourite Male Character at the TVB Anniversary Awards for Heart of Greed (2007).

Real family man

What’s also great about Chan is that he’s a real family man at heart. He’s married to Aimee Chan, a Canadian actress who also lives and works in Hong Kong, and they’ve built a beautiful family with three children: Aiden, who is 11, Nathan, who is 10, and their little girl, Camilla, who is nine. They appear to be a close and happy family.

People in the industry and fans alike often call him ‘TVB’s most gentlemanly star,’ and it’s easy to see why. He’s known for being extremely friendly, totally dedicated to his family, always polite, and genuinely chivalrous.

Chan is more than just a familiar face on TV. He’s a talented actor with a great reputation, both on and off-screen.

