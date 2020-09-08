‘Hiring slowed but did not come to a standstill,’ says MOM

- Advertisement -

Singapore – According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), hiring slowed in the second quarter of 2020, but it did not come to a standstill. Members from the online community commented on the report, stating that MOM should ensure its data is accurate as many jobs created were temporary, such as Covid-19-related roles.

The survey, conducted in June 2020 by MOM’s Manpower Research and Statistics Department, consisted of a study of 2,160 residents who were retrenched during the first quarter of 2020. They applied the same methodology used in a previous survey of retrenched workers during the first quarter of 2018.

“On the whole, the study found that hiring slowed in 2Q 2020 but did not come to a standstill,” said the MOM press release on Monday (September 7). “Despite weaker hiring sentiments, a good number of retrenched workers re-entered employment.”

“Majority who found jobs did so relatively quickly and did not experience sizeable pay cuts,” said MOM.

The study observed that 39 per cent of those retrenched earlier this year had re-entered employment by June 2020, compared to the 47 per cent during the same period in 2018. “This suggests that job prospects for retrenched workers held up, despite their job search taking place in a much weaker employment market and within the Circuit Breaker period during which many activities were disrupted,” said MOM.

Based on the study, seven out of 10 retrenched workers found new jobs within a month. PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) and those in their 30s and 40s were more likely to have found jobs, MOM noted. Meanwhile, about 53 per cent possessed transferrable skills which enabled them to switch to a different industry. A majority of 60 per cent found a job which did not include a sizeable pay cut.

In response to the news, members from the online community requested more transparency on the details, especially the type of jobs that were quickly acquired by the retrenched individuals.

“Can be retrenched as a manager, end up be security,” commented Facebook user Marcus Shawn. “Can you trust the results of the survey?” asked another netizen. “Are the good jobs being filled and who are those filling it? Care to reveal more?”

The specifics requested through the comments included the type of jobs, whether they were contractual, part-time or perhaps a relief job. “Most of them are temporary positions that lasted two months,” commented Facebook user Hock San Tan. Netizens mentioned temporary jobs such as those related to handling the Covid-19 pandemic and working as temperature attendants or social distancing ambassadors.

Others wondered what type of job could be acquired within the one month mentioned in the press release. “Grab delivery and Grab driving,” replied Facebook user William Sam.

“MOM better get the data correct,” commented Facebook user David Er.

