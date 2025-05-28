‘Highlight of my life’ — Jet Li attends youngest daughter’s graduation in New York

- Advertisement -

AMERICA: The Star reported that the super famous martial artist Jet Li recently took a flight all the way to New York in the US just to be at his youngest daughter Jada’s graduation.

He’s been keeping a bit out of the spotlight lately, but he shared his happiness on Weibo, saying how thrilled he was that all four of his daughters have now successfully finished their college degrees.

“Dad is at the bottom of the list, with not even a diploma,” the 62-year-old joked in the caption, before adding, “This is the highlight of my life, so please allow me to show off!”

Spending time in New York

Along with his post, Li shared five pictures. Two of them were with his 22-year-old daughter, Jada, and one showed him at what looked like a graduation ceremony. It seems like he also spent some quality time with his other daughter, 25-year-old Jane, while he was in New York. They were just doing regular touristy things in New York. Hopping on the subway to get around, taking a stroll through Central Park, and of course, munching on some classic New York hot dogs.

Being from China, the actor also mentioned how touched he was by all the enthusiastic fans in the US who actually came to his hotel just to catch a glimpse of him.

“It was a rare half-day of leisure. I thought to myself how nice it is to enjoy such a simple and ordinary day.

“The moment I returned to the hotel, my world changed. I was blocked at the entrance. Thank you all for still liking me after all these years,” he wrote.

Previous marriage and divorce

Li’s first wife was an actress named Huang Qiuyan, but their marriage ended in 1990. They had two kids together who are now all grown up – Si Li, who’s 37, and Taimi, who’s 35.

Later on, in 1999, he found love again and married another actress, Nina Li Ching. They’ve got two kids, Jane and Jada.

After his divorce from Huang, there have been speculations about a tense relationship between Li and his two older daughters, but in 2023, the actor disputed these allegations.

Movie scene

Li really exploded onto the movie scene way back in 1982 with Shaolin Temple. Ever since then, he’s been a familiar face in tons of popular movies, especially the Once Upon A Time In China films all through the nineties, then Romeo Must Die came out in 2000, and The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor in 2008, plus a whole bunch of other action-packed flicks.

His most recent acting gig was in Disney’s live-action Mulan, which came out in 2020.

Jet Li was actually born Li Lian Jie (that’s his Chinese name, 李連杰) in Beijing, China, on April 26, 1963. He’s a highly acclaimed martial artist, actor, film producer, and former Wushu champion who has achieved international stardom.

Li’s journey into martial arts began at the young age of eight when he started training at the Beijing Wushu Academy. His talent was quickly recognised, and he went on to become a five-time gold medalist at the Chinese National Wushu Championships from 1974 to 1979.