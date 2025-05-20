High-paying jobs that AI can’t steal — and you don’t need a degree to get them

- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: College has long been viewed as a rite of passage for most young adults in the U.S. and many parts of the world. However, real life is far different. According to the Education Data Initiative, only 38% of Americans over 25 have a college degree.

While a degree is frequently seen as the path to high-paying permanent jobs, several professional routes don’t necessitate a college education but offer competitive earnings and continuing stability. A recent article from Resume Now, published by USA Today, highlights 13 careers, many of which are resistant to automation and AI pressures.

Challenges in the job market and the cost of college

Keith Spencer, a career specialist at Resume Now, clarifies that the report is motivated by some key apprehensions confronting people today—worries about a decelerating job market, the escalating cost of college, and doubts about the efficacy of a college degree in today’s workforce. With the upsurge of automation, many employees are also apprehensive that androids, machines, and AI systems will invade the workplace and take away their jobs. Notwithstanding these qualms, the report discloses that many areas still require human involvement and participation, particularly those jobs that demand creativity, manual skill, or personal collaboration. These careers not only provide solid earnings but also entail abilities that AI can’t duplicate.

Careers with low AI risk and high earning potential

Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists

Job Description: These experts evaluate fire threats, examine the sources and reasons of wildfires, and craft deterrence plans.

Why AI-Resistant: Wildfire management comprises multifaceted, volatile settings that call for human know-how.

Median Pay : $71,420/year.

Flight Attendants

Why AI-Resistant : AI may assist with taking reservations, but it can’t imitate the human touch essential for in-flight customer service and meal service.

Median Pay : $68,370/year.

Lodging Managers

Job Description: Supervise hotel operations, control staff, and guarantee visitor satisfaction.

Why AI-Resistant : From dealing with customer grievances to unblocking toilets, lodging supervisors offer personal touches that AI can’t imitate.

Median Pay : $65,360/year.

Electricians

Why AI-Resistant : Electrical work demands practical, real-life problem-solving aptitude, from installation of chandeliers to resolving wiring issues.

Median Pay : $61,590/year.

Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Steamfitters

Job Description : Connect/fix service water and gas systems.

Why AI-Resistant : Plumbing frequently involves random and labor-intensive work that AI can’t entirely accomplish.

Median Pay : $61,550/year.

Moderate AI risk careers that still need human input

Although some vocations are more vulnerable to computerization, many still necessitate human decisions and flexibility, making them valued even in the age of AI.

Maintenance Workers (Machinery)

Job Description : Maintain and overhaul industrial equipment.

Why AI-Resistant : While a few responsibilities can be mechanized, intricate machinery restoration still needs human proficiency and instantaneous problem-solving.

Median Pay: $61,170/year.

Insurance Sales Agents

Why AI-Resistant : AI may help with data processing, but insurance sales vastly depend on interactions, maintaining relationships, and sustaining personal exchanges.

Median Pay : $59,080/year.

Aircraft Cargo Handling Supervisors

Why AI-Resistant : Whereas a few facets of cargo management can be computerized, human overseers are still required to deal with unforeseen situations.

Median Pay : $58,920/year.

Security and Fire Alarm Systems Installers

Why AI-Resistant : The installation and troubleshooting tasks of these systems require hands-on work that AI cannot yet execute.

Median Pay : $56,430/year.

A bright future without a degree

For those not sold on the value of a college degree, these career options can provide promising substitutes. They establish that success in the workforce is not contingent on graduating from a four-year college course.

Instead, several of these positions highlight the development of real-world, human-centered abilities that remain in high demand. Whether you’re seeking a job with negligible AI risk or one that provides stable pay and job security, prospects abound that don’t entail the cumbersome price of a college education.