SINGAPORE – In a bid to preserve and promote Singapore’s rich cultural heritage, the National Heritage Board (NHB) is launching a groundbreaking initiative to support heritage businesses that have been operating for at least 30 years. According to the latest Straits Times report, this new initiative, the “SG Heritage Business Scheme,” aims to enhance awareness and increase footfall for local businesses that have played a key role in shaping the identity of communities across the island.

The heritage scheme, announced on March 10, will be piloted in iconic conservation districts such as Chinatown, Kampong Glam, and Little India. These areas are home to a diverse range of businesses that have become integral to Singapore’s heritage. Businesses that have sustained themselves for three decades or more can now benefit from branding, marketing, and consultancy services provided by NHB and other agencies, ensuring that these cultural landmarks continue to thrive in the modern era.

Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community, and Youth, Low Yen Ling, emphasised the importance of these businesses, highlighting that they contribute not only goods and services but also to the distinctive identity of local communities. An initial group of approximately 150 heritage businesses, primarily located in the central regions, will be the first to receive support under this pioneering scheme.

This initiative, which falls under NHB’s Our SG Heritage Plan 2.0, marks the first government-backed effort aimed at preserving and celebrating the heritage value of local businesses. More details about the scheme, including the application process, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The SG Heritage Business Scheme is just one part of a broader set of cultural initiatives announced during the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth’s (MCCY) budget debate, which includes several other key updates:

Expanding Arts Education

The Arts Education Programme (AEP), designed to expose preschoolers to arts-related experiences, will be extended to all Early Childhood Development Agency-supported preschools by 2027. This will impact nearly 1,000 pre-schools and 44,000 children. Additionally, the Performing Arts-Based Learning initiative will be expanded to all lower secondary school students by 2027, further fostering an appreciation for live music, local culture, and heritage.

SGShare: A Nationwide Giving Campaign

In celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday, a nationwide campaign, SGShare, invites Singaporeans to donate $60 or any amount to the Community Chest. These funds will support a range of social service programmes for vulnerable groups, including children with special needs and adults facing mental health challenges. The government will match every dollar raised, doubling the impact of contributions.

Integration of foreign professionals

A new partnership called the Alliance for Action on Integration of Foreign Professionals aims to create better opportunities for foreign professionals in the workplace and community. The group will develop recommendations to foster positive interactions between local and foreign employees, which will be shared in mid-2025.

Transformation roadmap for cooperatives

The government will initiate a 10-year consultation to transform cooperatives, focusing on expanding their social missions and enhancing their competency. This will include waiving certain contributions to the Central Co-operative Fund for the year 2025.

Combating frailty in seniors

A programme aimed at combating age-related frailty in seniors, launched in September 2024, will be expanded to more active ageing centres. This initiative focuses on exercise, nutrition, and sleep to maintain or improve muscle strength, with plans to roll out to 100 centres by the end of 2025.

Preserving the cultural fabric of SG for the next generation

These measures reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to nurturing Singapore’s cultural, social, and economic development while safeguarding its rich heritage. The SG Heritage Business Scheme, in particular, promises to ensure that heritage businesses continue to thrive, preserving the cultural fabric of Singapore for generations to come.