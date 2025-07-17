Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 London Diamond League

LONDON: The 2025 London Diamond League is set to happen at the iconic London Stadium on July 19, with 60,000 fans expected to fill Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the sold-out Novuna London Athletics Meet.

This event features many top athletes, including Olympic champions and world record holders. After exciting events in Oregon and Monaco, the London meet is expected to be even more action-packed, filled with more thrilling athletic moments.

Athletes to compete

Noah Lyles, the Olympic 100m champion, headlines the men’s sprint race in London. He will compete against Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who won gold in the 200m at the Olympics. Previously, Lyles beat Tebogo in the 200m race in Monaco and aims to win the London 100m too. Lyles finished strong at the race with a time of 19.88 seconds, defeating Tebogo, who placed second with a time of 19.97 seconds.

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, the only sprinter to defeat Lyles in a 100m final since 2023, is another top contender. There are local British sprinters as well, such as Jeremiah Azu and Zharnel Hughes, who will try their best and bring home the title.

Moreover, in the women’s 200m, Julien Alfred, Olympic 100m champion and world number two, has been a tough contender this season. Brittany Brown from the USA and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith will also participate. For hurdles, Dutch athlete Femke Bol set a world-leading time in the 400m in Monaco and aims to do better in London.

In the men’s 800m, Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi also set the world’s best time in Monaco and wants to repeat his strong performance. The 2019 world champion, American Donavan Brazier, will run his first big 800m race since returning from injury. In the women’s 800m, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will make a comeback, and Britain’s Georgia Bell and Jemma Reekie will try to win in front of their home fans.

The men’s 1500m should be exciting. Olympic silver medallist Josh Kerr will return for the men’s 1500m, and he will face tough rivals like Kenya’s Phanuel Koech, British star George Mills, and 2022 world champion Jake Wightman.

In other field events, Olympic champions like long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou, discus thrower Roje Stona, and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh will also be part of the event. In the pole vault, British athlete Molly Caudery will try to win in her hometown, but will face strong competition from American Katie Moon.

Here is the 2025 London Diamond League schedule:

12:53 Long Jump Men

13:19 Discus Men

13:53 Pole Vault Women

14:04 400m Hurdles Women

14:13 High Jump Women

14:15 800m Men

14:27 5000m Women

14:47 Long Jump Women

14:52 800m Women

15:03 400m Men

15:13 Mile Women

15:27 100m Men

15:38 200m Women

15:48 1500m Men

The complete programme can be found here.