Here’s what happened with Bray Wyatt and The Bloodline after WWE SmackDown went off the air

The Bloodline and Bray Wyatt competed in two back-to-back matches following the conclusion of the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns in the episode’s last scene before challenging him to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match at the Elimination Chamber. Soon later, just before the blue brand went off the air, a vicious three-on-one beating occurred.

In a tag team battle right after SmackDown ended, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso faced The Good Brothers and triumphed decisively. However, this was not the end of the action. The second contest included a street fight between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, which Wyatt won.

"You broke up my family and I'm gonna break YOU in front of your entire family." @WWERomanReigns just granted @SamiZayn's wish for a match at #WWEChamber! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AJ13br2gXI — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2023

Upcoming Elimination Chamber event

Sami Zayn will finally have the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber 2023. The Bloodline brutalized the former Honorary Uce in the closing seconds of Royal Rumble 2023, and the same incident occurred on SmackDown after that.

The former honorary UCE is only thinking about getting even right now. He would love to pull off a huge upset and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Since winning the main event match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief has held the title of uncontested world champion.

Meanwhile, at Royal Rumble 2023, Bray Wyatt competed in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against LA Knight. Since his defeat by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, this was Wyatt’s first match at a high-profile live event. This time, the Eater of Worlds was able to triumph. In tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt hinted at a possible alliance.

The event’s lineup is gradually taking shape as WrestleMania 39 approaches in just a few weeks. We won’t know what the vast event has in store for Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and The Bloodline until it happens.

