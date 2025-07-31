// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 31, 2025
27.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram/nojo18
Sports
2 min.Read

Here are 5 standout events to watch at the Toyota USA Track and Field Championships

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

At the Toyota USA Track and Field Championships, winning third place can be as rewarding as being first, given that the top three finishers in most events can earn spots on the US team for the World Championships in Tokyo this September 2025. 

Athletes such as Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, Ryan Crouser, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Katie Moon have automatic byes to the world team as reigning 2023 world champions, and the US will still be sending more athletes to compete in the tournament through this track and field event. 

Here are five standout events to watch out for at the Toyota USA Track and Field Championships taking place from July 31 to Aug 3.

Women’s long jump 

For both indoors and outdoors,  four of the world’s top eight female athletes are featured this year. 

Olympic gold medallist Tara Davis-Woodhall is still undefeated in all 13 of her competitions since the beginning of 2024, and she holds the two best American jumps in 2025, measuring 7.07 and 7.05 meters, across just three competitions. 

See also  Chinese runner receives lifetime ban for using a fake bib

Lex Brown also improved her personal best by over two feet in 2024, and Claire Bryant claimed the world indoor title in March. Bryant also placed 10th at the Olympic Trials. 

Jasmine Moore, an Olympic bronze medallist in both the long jump and triple jump, will be competing in both events as well. 

Women’s 400m

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the flat 400m  instead of the 400m hurdles, even though she has successfully set the world record in the hurdles six times now. She is the third seed in the 400m for 2025 and ranks as the second-fastest American ever in the event with her 48.74-second performance in 2023. Her record can challenge Sanya Richards-Ross’s 48.70 seconds in 2006. 

Furthermore, she will be competing against tough competitors in this event: Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain with a time of 48.67, and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic with a record of 48.81. 

See also  Transgender athlete sparks controversy with 10-second 400-meter track win

Women’s 200m 

Gabby Thomas, who won the Tokyo Olympic Trials, will be competing once again after claiming gold in the Paris Olympics, together with Brittany Brown, who also earned an Olympic bronze medal. 

The 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, Sha’Carri Richardson, placed fourth at the Olympic Trials, and she has an automatic spot at the World Championships in the 100m and intends to compete in the 200m. 

Men’s 200m 

In this event, Lyles is eager to defend his title against Bednarek and McCallum.

Noah Lyles plans to compete in all three rounds of the 200m at the U.S. Nationals, and he aims to win a record-tying fifth U.S. men’s 200m title.

Kenny Bednarek, a two-time Olympic silver medallist, has been undefeated in his last six Grand Slam Track 100m and 200m races. 

Moreover, T’Mars McCallum, a rising University of Tennessee senior, holds the world’s best 200m time this year at 19.73 seconds after starting the season with a personal best of 20.33.

See also  After her best year ever, what's next for Shanti Pereira?

Men’s 800m 

Top athletes who will compete in this category are Bryce Hoppel, who finished fourth at the Paris Olympics, Josh Hoey, who placed fourth at the 2024 Olympic Trials, and Donavan Brazier, who is the 2019 World Champion. 

Josh Hoey recorded the second-fastest indoor 800m time in history and captured the world indoor title in winter, and Donavan Brazier made a remarkable comeback this late spring and early summer after nearly three years away from competition due to surgeries. 

Find out more about the upcoming track and field tournament here.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Over $70,000 raised for ‘migrant heroes’ of Tanjong Katong sinkhole rescue

Singapore: In a remarkable show of gratitude and unity,...

Toto jackpot swells to $10 million yet again after three draws without a winner

SINGAPORE: The Toto jackpot has grown to $10 million...

More Singaporeans embrace solo travel, with millennials leading the way

SINGAPORE: Solo travel is quickly becoming a mainstream preference...

Maid says, ‘Employers who take our phones away affect us deeply, as it’s the only way we stay connected to our loved ones back...

SINGAPORE: Dear employers, imagine working 12 hours straight, away...

Business

Tesla taps Samsung in US$16.5B deal to manufacture AI6 chips until 2033

SINGAPORE: On Monday, Tesla said it has signed a...

Workplace relationships most common among Singapore’s baby boomers and Gen X: Survey

SINGAPORE: Workplace relationships have been found to be most...

GIC in discussions to back US$5b investment in Anthropic: Report

SINGAPORE: GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, is ready to...

SG retirement trap: Why retiring at 65 in Singapore might be the biggest mistake of your life; a wake-up call for SG’s mid-lifers

SINGAPORE: We’ve all heard the mantra: work hard, save...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore