// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 13, 2026
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Helpers managing two households under one roof: Maids carry heavier workloads when their employer’s family size grows

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper in Singapore found herself doing far more work than she expected. The reason was not a new contract or added duties. It was the family’s number.

The helper said her workload grew sharply after her employer’s daughter began visiting almost every day with her family. The visits included the daughter, her husband, and three young children. They came during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

What began as a normal household routine slowly turned into something else. The helper wrote that the daily visits effectively doubled her work.

The situation, as we reflect on a report by The Independent Singapore on May 21, 2022, is that the helper explained that her employer has three children. The eldest daughter is married and has three children aged six, four, and one. She is also expecting a fourth child. Although the daughter has her own home, she and her family spend most of their time at her parents’ place. The result is a home that functions like two households under one roof.

See also  Employer concerned as maid spends time playing with her kids, but netizens reassure her it’s harmless

More people under one home means more cooking, more dishes, and more cleaning. Three meals a day for a big group adds up fast. The helper then said the constant presence of the extended family made the workload feel overwhelming. She also wondered why the family’s daughter did not hire a helper for her own home, given the number of children.

The helper, sharing her concern, was less about a complaint and more about uncertainty. Her contract renewal was approaching; she wanted to know if staying on made sense.

Some domestic helpers offered mixed views in such situations. Some said it’s quite common and part of the job when families gather often. Others said the helper should reconsider renewing her contract if the workload had changed too much. A few pointed out that the final decision rests with the helper. If the job no longer matches what she agreed to, leaving may be the better choice.

See also  Maid says that there are a lot of transfers because helpers inflate their skills and abilities while employers downplay the job scope

Stories like this appear regularly in online forums where domestic workers share their undesirable work experiences. Many employment agreements describe duties within a single household, but family life in Singapore often includes frequent visits from children, grandchildren, and relatives. When that happens, questions arise about the fairness of requiring helpers to serve as a family’s support system behind the scenes.

For employers, these gatherings may feel normal. For helpers, they can mean extra hours of cooking, cleaning, and childcare that were never discussed or agreed upon. Work increases bit by bit until the helper starts wondering whether the job is still what she signed up for.

That is the question behind the helper’s post: when a household quietly expands without warning, should the job expand too? For many domestic workers, contract renewal becomes the moment to weigh that reality. Stay and adapt, or just leave and start afresh somewhere else?

Read related: Maid workload doubled after employer’s daughter, son-in-law & 3 grandchildren come daily for 3 meals, asks: “Is it worth renewing (contract) or not?”

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

War in Middle East is causing some investors to look to Singapore

When geopolitical crises erupt, global investors often shift assets to stable financial hubs such as Singapore.
Asia This Week

The Latest: Crude oil hits $100 a barrel as Iran vows to keep fighting after 6,000 US airstrikes

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first statement on the war on Thursday, saying Iran should close the Strait of Hormuz and keep attacking its Gulf Arab neighbors as lever...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

War in Middle East is causing some investors to look to Singapore

When geopolitical crises erupt, global investors often shift assets to stable financial hubs such as Singapore.

SG man surprises parents & grandma with business class tickets to New Zealand

A video on IG has gone viral--man's parents and grandmother didn't realise they were flying Singapore Airlines Business Class to New Zealand until they had checked in for the flight.

Preschool teacher accused of abusing a 18-month-old girl pleaded not guilty after allegedly lifting and throwing her to the ground, father broke down in...

A preschool teacher accused of abusing a 18-month-old girl, lifting her up and throwing her to the ground, and pushing her shoulder, causing her to fall backward, pleaded not guilty. The girl's fat...

SingaPaw Air: Singapore’s first airline offering luxury flights for pets

SINGAPORE: SingaPaw Air, described as Singapore’s first airline dedicated...

Business

‘It’s my only offer’: Man worries asking for more pay could jeopardise his S$7.3K job offer

SINGAPORE: Negotiating a salary can be one of the most awkward parts of the job hunt. Ask for more and you might walk away with a better deal

Semiconductor ‘queen bee’ to potentially create more high-value job opportunities with premium salaries in Johor: Johor chief minister

Mr Ghazi said salaries in the industry could range between RM10,000 and RM15,000 monthly to experienced workers, though the said roles would also demand a high level of productivity.

From KFC worker to dive instructor: Singapore man recounts 13 jobs over four decades

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man has captured the attention of many online after sharing the unusually varied path his working life has taken. Over the course of nearly four decades, he has held 13 di...

Gen Z discussion: Many young adults say home ownership now feels impossible

Is owning a home becoming impossible. Not entirely, but data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) revealed that the median age of the average first-time homebuyer in the United States l...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //