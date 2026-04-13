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Malaysia
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Heavy screen use in early childhood may impact Malaysia’s long-term workforce, experts warn

Sharifah Azzahra
By Sharifah Azzahra

MALAYSIA: Malaysia is not facing a device “trend” problem, but a growing early childhood development risk that could affect future education outcomes and workforce quality if left unaddressed.

The Guardian article warns that excessive screen time in toddlers is reshaping early childhood development, as children increasingly miss out on essential human experiences such as hands-on play, conversation, and social interaction. It highlights concerns from educators and researchers that very young children are showing weaker language skills, reduced attention spans, poorer coordination, and limited creativity, with some struggling to perform basic tasks when they begin school.

In the Malaysian context, where many children are introduced to digital devices before the age of four, these concerns are especially relevant. A New Straits Times report based on a local study found that more than half (51.6%) of children in Peninsular Malaysia begin using digital devices independently before age four, with some exposed even earlier.

Nearly one in four preschool children already owns a device, showing how early digital access has become normalised in households. This indicates that screen exposure is occurring during critical developmental stages when language acquisition, social learning, and cognitive growth are most rapid.

Such early exposure raises concerns that screen time may replace essential developmental activities like play-based learning, face-to-face interaction, and physical exploration. These experiences are important for building attention span, emotional regulation, communication skills, and problem-solving abilities. When reduced, children may have fewer opportunities to develop patience, interpret social cues, and engage in independent thinking.

Over time, this may affect school readiness and early academic performance, particularly in areas requiring focus and interpersonal skills.

From a broader economic perspective, these early developmental outcomes directly shape the future quality of Malaysia’s labour force. A generation with weaker cognitive skills, reduced attention spans, and limited social adaptability may struggle in increasingly knowledge-driven and technology-intensive industries that require critical thinking, collaboration, and continuous learning.

This could lower overall labour productivity, weaken innovation capacity, and increase the cost of skills training and workforce re-development for employers and the state. In the long term, such trends risk constraining Malaysia’s economic competitiveness and slowing its transition toward a high-income, high-skill economy.

Taken together, these findings suggest that early childhood digital habits are not only an education concern but also a structural issue with long-term implications for Malaysia’s human capital and economic growth. As the World Bank notes, “since learning is cumulative, strong foundational skills will give Malaysia the advanced skills it needs to sustain growth and transition into high-income status,” underscoring the importance of early development in shaping future workforce quality. Ultimately,

Malaysia’s ability to remain competitive in a knowledge-driven global economy will depend not only on higher education or workforce training, but on how effectively it safeguards the developmental foundations laid in early childhood.

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