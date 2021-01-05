Heavy rains cause slope erosion, one lane of TPE slip road closed for now

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Heavy rains over two days eroded the slope next to the slip road of the Tampines Expressway (TPE) to Loyang Avenue on Saturday (Jan 2).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced over a Facebook post the following day that, judging from its preliminary investigations, the stability of the slip road had not been affected, although it was closed for slope repair work.

On Monday morning (Jan 4), the LTA said the repair work had been completed. While one lane has been reopened to traffic, it is keeping the other lane closed for now, especially since rainy weather is still expected.

The LTA announced alternative routes for people who may need to drive in the area:

— Exit Pasir Ris Drive 12 if you are heading to Loyang Industrial Estate.

— Exit Pasir Ris Drive 8/Tampines Avenue 12 if you are heading to Tampines and/or Pasir Ris estates.

— Exit Upper Changi Road North if you are heading to Flora Estate.

It reminded motorists to drive carefully.

Repair work is also being carried out in Havelock and Fort Canning, with certain areas cordoned off for it, according to straitstimes.com (ST).

It reported that on Jan 2 (Saturday), a landslide occurred on a slope linking Outram Secondary School to the Furama Riverfront Hotel near Jalan Minyak and York Hill.

According to an engineer from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), the landslide is stable. The area has been cordoned off and covered with canvas sheets to avoid further landslides as repair work is carried out.

The heavy rains also caused minor landslides on Kusu Island, Lazarus Island and St John’s Island.

The SLA said: “For public safety, the affected areas have been cordoned off until further notice. The professional engineer will assess and recommend the appropriate repair works.”

More thundery showers are expected in the next few days, and the country is expected to enjoy temperatures ranging between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. /TISG