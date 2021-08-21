Heavy rain triggers flash floods across different regions in Singapore; vehicles stranded

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Following heavy rain in certain regions of Singapore, flash floods were sparked, causing vehicles to be stranded at the Tampines-Pasir Ris junction on Friday morning (Aug 20).

Videos and photos of the flood at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 12 and Tampines Avenue 10, near Ikea Tampines, have started circulating on social media.

In the videos and photographs, the water level could be seen approaching around a meter high. Many vehicles could also be seen stuck in the flood.

According to reports, a total of 13 vehicles were found to be partially submerged and unmoving at the site.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said calls for assistance began coming in at around 7.40 in the morning. When the SCDF officers reached the scene, 25 people had managed to evacuate their vehicles by themselves.

Five people had to be rescued from four vehicles that they were stuck in and were brought to nearby shelters. One person was subsequently brought to Changi General Hospital due to leg injuries.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a tweet that due to obstacles, the Tampines Avenue 10 entrance to the Tampines Expressway (TPE) was closed.

At 8:07 am, the national water agency PUB put up a Facebook post with a list of areas that members of the public should avoid for the next hour due to the high risk of flash floods. The water levels in canals and drains in the mentioned areas reached 90%.

In another post rolled out at 10:07 am, PUB updated the list with new areas to avoid for the hour due to the risk of flash floods as water levels in canals and drains in the area had hit 90%.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

