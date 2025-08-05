// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Heavy congestion expected at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over National Day weekend

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading across the Causeway during the upcoming National Day long weekend (Aug 8 to 10) should brace for heavy traffic at the land checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned on Tuesday (5 Aug).

In a statement, ICA said it anticipates a significant surge in traveller volume at both Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints during the holiday period and is advising the public to plan their journeys in advance, avoid peak periods where possible, and factor in additional travel time.

The alert follows a particularly busy June travel period, which saw record numbers crossing the land borders. Between the June school holiday period from May 29 and Jul 1, more than 525,000 travellers passed through the two checkpoints daily on average. This marks a nearly 10% increase from the same time last year.

The highest single-day traveller volume was recorded on Jun 20, with 578,000 crossings, a new record that surpassed the previous high of 562,000 set on Dec 20 last year.

See also  Stories you might’ve missed, June 16

ICA noted that during peak travel hours in June, traffic tailbacks from Malaysia caused outbound travellers to face waiting times of up to three hours.

Given the expected spike in traffic over the National Day weekend, the agency is urging members of the public to monitor traffic conditions closely and use real-time updates to plan their journeys. For those who are unable to avoid peak periods, ICA recommends considering cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving or taking private transport.

To streamline the immigration clearance process, travellers driving, riding motorcycles, or boarding buses are encouraged to use the QR code feature on the MyICA mobile app. The QR code can be used in place of a passport for customs clearance at the land checkpoints.

Travellers can find up-to-date traffic information on the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website and ICA’s social media channels.

