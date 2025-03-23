SINGAPORE: Travellers from Singapore are urged to reconsider non-essential trips to Johor, as the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has forecast continued heavy traffic at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

According to The Straits Times, the traffic surge, which began at the start of the March school holidays on March 14, is expected to persist until March 24. Adding to the gridlock, a monsoon surge has brought continuous heavy rain to Singapore and Johor since March 19, triggering flood risk alerts and worsening road conditions. The Meteorological Service Singapore has forecast the wet weather to last until March 21.

Travellers crossing into Johor by car or motorcycle have reported waiting more than two hours to clear immigration. On March 21, ICA provided an update, reporting significant tailbacks at Woodlands Checkpoint due to backed-up traffic from Malaysia.

Authorities have warned that delays are likely to continue through the weekend and advised those planning to travel to check traffic conditions in advance.

With reduced visibility from the heavy rain and reports of recent road accidents, ICA has also reminded motorists to drive cautiously and avoid queue-cutting to prevent further disruptions.

“Motorists should refrain from queue-cutting and be prepared for delays,” ICA stated, encouraging travellers to allow extra time if they must proceed with their journey.

Those who cannot delay their trips are encouraged to plan ahead, stay updated on traffic conditions, and factor in longer travel times.