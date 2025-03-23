Singapore News

Heavy congestion at Johor checkpoints—Travellers advised to delay non-essential trips

ByJARA CARBALLO

March 23, 2025

SINGAPORE: Travellers from Singapore are urged to reconsider non-essential trips to Johor, as the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has forecast continued heavy traffic at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

According to The Straits Times, the traffic surge, which began at the start of the March school holidays on March 14, is expected to persist until March 24. Adding to the gridlock, a monsoon surge has brought continuous heavy rain to Singapore and Johor since March 19, triggering flood risk alerts and worsening road conditions. The Meteorological Service Singapore has forecast the wet weather to last until March 21.

Travellers crossing into Johor by car or motorcycle have reported waiting more than two hours to clear immigration. On March 21, ICA provided an update, reporting significant tailbacks at Woodlands Checkpoint due to backed-up traffic from Malaysia.

Authorities have warned that delays are likely to continue through the weekend and advised those planning to travel to check traffic conditions in advance.

See also  Malaysian gov't "committed" to meeting Oct 31 deadline for Johor-Singapore RTS Link talks

With reduced visibility from the heavy rain and reports of recent road accidents, ICA has also reminded motorists to drive cautiously and avoid queue-cutting to prevent further disruptions.

“Motorists should refrain from queue-cutting and be prepared for delays,” ICA stated, encouraging travellers to allow extra time if they must proceed with their journey.

Those who cannot delay their trips are encouraged to plan ahead, stay updated on traffic conditions, and factor in longer travel times.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Singapore News

Alarm bells for 2025: 75% senior executives in Singapore fear rising financial crime risks

March 22, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News

Taiwan replaces Singapore as the happiest country in Asia

March 22, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

NTU researchers develop solar-powered method to convert sewage sludge into green hydrogen and animal feed

March 22, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Relationships

‘They’ve never respected my privacy’ — 17 y/o Singaporean discovers her parents secretly placed a tracker in her school bag

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

‘I dread going to work every single day’ — SME employee gets stuck with managing an entire project alone for 8 months

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

‘Pay your own uni fees and give us a third of your salary’ — Singaporean man’s parents say

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Mother-in-law pressures her son-in-law to let her daughter ‘stay at home and be a full-time housewife’ because he earns S$6-7K/month

March 23, 2025 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.