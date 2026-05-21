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Heads up, travellers: Singapore Airlines is adding new direct flights to China

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Passengers planning trips to China from Singapore will soon have another direct flight option, as Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced new daily flights to Hangzhou starting June 1, 2026.

The route will be SIA’s first direct operation to Hangzhou and also makes it the second airline under the Singapore Airlines Group to fly there after Scoot.

SIA will also become the fifth airline operating flights between Singapore and Hangzhou, joining Loong Air, China Eastern Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, and Scoot on the route.

The airline said it will use its Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft for the flights, with 40 Business Class seats and 263 Economy Class seats available.

The daily services will operate under flight numbers SQ838 and SQ839.

Flights departing from Singapore Changi Airport will leave at 5:40 p.m. and arrive at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport at 10:50 p.m. The return flight will depart Hangzhou at 12:10 a.m. the next day and arrive in Singapore at 5:10 a.m.

Tickets are already available for booking, with round-trip Economy Class fares from Singapore starting from around S$439.

With the visa-free arrangement between Singapore and China already boosting travel between both countries, the new route is expected to attract both business travellers and tourists heading to eastern China.

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