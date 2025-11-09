‘He would slam the table or door during calls’: Woman feels ‘exhausted’ as long-distance BF lashes out whenever she raises concerns

SINGAPORE: A woman recently shared on the r/sgdatingscene forum that she feels “exhausted” in her two-year-long-distance relationship, as her overly sensitive boyfriend often lashes out whenever she raises concerns.

In her post, she explained that whenever she brings up something that’s been bothering her, he immediately takes it as an attack. “He would slam the table or door during calls, sometimes even end the call and mute or block me for hours,” she wrote. “And by the time he comes back, I’m too emotionally exhausted to remember anything, so I just apologise.”

According to her, even when she tries to bring up issues calmly, her boyfriend still “lashes out” and makes her feel like she’s in the wrong.

“Sometimes he would do something to hurt me, but since I know he’s sensitive, I would always approach him nicely and sweetly about it,” she said. “But he still lashes out at me…I end up apologising to him because he scares me. Sometimes, it could be just me ranting about missing home, or my family, or uni, but he would think I am angry or scolding.”

She admitted that despite all this, there are still moments when he can be loving and thoughtful, which makes things even more confusing. “I just don’t believe that he’s that bad of a person,” she wrote, adding that those rare good moments make her question if she’s overreacting.

“I’m just so exhausted of having to reassure myself, not being allowed to express my concerns, and always having to tiptoe around him when something is bothering me,” she confessed.

“When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

Under her post, many commenters criticised her boyfriend for being immature and emotionally manipulative. They pointed out that his behaviour reflected classic gaslighting patterns, where he would twist her words, minimise her feelings, and shift blame back onto her.

One urged her to leave the relationship immediately, saying, “You deserve so much better than this. Can’t even get through your post halfway and think that you are better off without such a person in your life. This man-child is literally a poison dude.”

Another echoed this, warning of what could happen if she stayed: “Run. When you’re locked in (say, owning a house together or having kids), the sweet and nice stuff will start to disappear, and you’ll be left with the abuse. Trust me, I know. Run.”

A third pointed out, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them. He could have caring and sweet moments, but he can also be a walking red flag during other moments—they don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

A fourth shared, “My relationship is almost two years, and I can’t imagine ever treating my partner like this. Some people are just not worth staying for; let him be single.”

