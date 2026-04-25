‘He was paid millions’: Post glazing ex-PAP Minister draws flak

SINGAPORE: A social media post praising former Cabinet minister Lim Hng Kiang has drawn mixed reactions online, with some netizens pushing back against what they saw as an overly flattering portrayal of his public service.

The post, published by Facebook user Alvin Huang, offered an extensive account of Mr Lim’s career, framing him as a steady and understated figure in government whose contributions were often overlooked. It recounted his tenure as Health Minister during the 2003 SARS outbreak, noting that he faced intense public criticism at the time over the government’s response, including accusations that measures such as quarantine orders and school closures were implemented too slowly.

Mr Huang wrote that Mr Lim became “the easiest target” for public frustration during the crisis and was subsequently moved out of the Health Ministry to the Prime Minister’s Office. However, the post argued that Mr Lim’s role during SARS was later vindicated, citing then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s valedictory letter, which said Mr Lim had made “sound decisions” under pressure and noted that Singapore’s response was praised by the World Health Organisation after the outbreak.

The post went on to highlight Mr Lim’s subsequent 14-year stint as Minister for Trade and Industry, describing it as the longest tenure in that portfolio and crediting him with developing key industry clusters, advancing trade agreements and steering Singapore’s economy through the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. It characterised his work as largely unnoticed by the public, suggesting that this was by design.

Mr Huang also detailed Mr Lim’s background, including his education at Raffles Institution and the University of Cambridge, his scholarships, and his early career in the Singapore Armed Forces and civil service. The post further outlined policy initiatives from his time as National Development Minister, as well as personal details such as the death of his wife in 2014 and the family’s request for donations to charitable causes in lieu of wreaths.

Concluding, Mr Huang described Mr Lim as a minister who “just wanted the work to be done,” contrasting him with others who seek recognition.

The lengthy tribute, however, prompted a range of responses in the comments section, with some users questioning the tone and intent of the post.

One commenter pointed out that Mr Lim had been “fully paid in millions dollars,” adding that he served while “highly paid” and would continue to receive a pension and medical benefits after retirement. The commenter contrasted this with the struggles of ordinary Singaporeans, writing that some “died as broke or work till death.”

Another user suggested that current Members of Parliament are more active on the ground, while a separate comment directly questioned Mr Huang’s motives, asking: “Alvin, are you paid to write a biography like this?”

At the same time, several commenters shared positive personal experiences and expressed appreciation for Mr Lim’s work.

One user recounted approaching Mr Lim for help during a difficult period when both parents were seriously ill, writing that Mr Lim assisted by writing in to help secure a nursing home placement and subsidies. The commenter said they remained “always grateful” for his support.

Another described Mr Lim as “very down to earth” during his time as an MP in Telok Blangah, noting that he would attend events without fanfare and drove himself like any other resident.

Others pointed to specific policies they benefited from, including the introduction of a queue system for HDB applicants, which one commenter said helped them secure a flat after multiple unsuccessful attempts in the ballot.