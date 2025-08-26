‘He only brushes his teeth once a week’ — Husband’s poor hygiene habits push woman to consider divorce

MALAYSIA: A woman has vented online that she has been left contemplating divorce over her husband’s unhygienic habits, saying his neglect of basic cleanliness has left her exhausted.

According to Malaysian outlet mStar, the wife revealed that her husband only showered once every two days and often skipped using soap or shower gel. She added that he brushed his teeth just once a week and rarely washed his hair.

The woman further complained that her husband’s nails were long and dirty and that he would only trim them after repeated nagging. She said the situation had become unbearable, leaving her unsure of how much longer she could endure the marriage.

In her post, the woman explained that she had tried to encourage better habits by inviting her husband to shower with her as a way to “purify the body and mind.” However, with the added responsibility of caring for young children, she admitted it had become increasingly difficult to keep up such efforts on a daily basis.

The Malaysian woman’s post quickly went viral on social media. Netizens expressed shock at the man’s poor hygiene habits. Some questioned how the woman could have accepted such habits before marriage, while others suggested that the woman might have been unaware of the extent of the situation before they wed.

Others raised concerns about how a man unwilling to care for his own hygiene could be expected to care for his wife and children.