‘He didn’t ring the bell!’ — Maid on earphones with baby in a pram says cyclist shouted at her after he fell trying to avoid crashing into them

SINGAPORE: In a scene straight out of a slapstick drama — only without the laughter — a cyclist went crashing to the ground near Clarke Quay after attempting to dodge a helper pushing a baby in a pram. The real drama began after he got up: “He was shouting madly at the helper,” a witness recalled. So, what went wrong?

According to a Facebook post in the MDW/FDW (Migrant/Foreign Domestic Helper) in Singapore (working conditions forum) group, the incident unfolded during a regular morning stroll. A cyclist, cruising along the busy pedestrian path by the river, allegedly rang his bell to signal a woman ahead who was a foreign domestic helper walking with a baby in a pram, but she didn’t move because, according to the cyclist, “She was on her earphones/earpieces, which was why she didn’t hear [the bell ring].”

The helper, however, denied hearing any bell sounds. “He didn’t ring the bell!” she insisted — but a bystander walking her dog confirmed, “I clearly heard it.”

Still, that didn’t stop the argument from heating up faster than Clarke Quay asphalt on a sunny day. Fortunately, the baby was unharmed, although reportedly “cried as he/she might be nervous or terrified by what happened or the shouting of that guy.”

The cyclist eventually got up, but not without what appeared to be an injured leg. No ambulance was called, but plenty of online opinions arrived at the scene.

🚴‍♂️ Cyclist vs helper: Who’s at fault?

Singapore’s walking and cycling paths have long been a battleground for right-of-way confusion. As one commenter said, “Ringing a bell is not enough, slow down. Always assume the person with zero visibility won’t see you or hear you.”

Another chimed in, “For the cyclist to fall down and get injured, he must have been riding the bike at high speed… Cyclists should be at fault also.”

However, others weren’t so forgiving towards the helper. “It’s very common to see helpers on headphones pushing strollers. As usual, when anything happens, they will blame everyone except themselves!”

One particularly unforgiving comment read: “Helpers should not have earpieces or headphones on when out with employers’ children or elderly… If the child/elderly person is hurt, what does the helper do when told off? Cry crocodile’s tears?”

🚨 A shared path, a shared responsibility

Not all Facebook warriors took sides, though. Some reminded everyone that shared paths mean shared responsibility.

“Accidents cannot be blamed on anybody when they happen,” one group member commented. “Let’s take our own precautions and be careful when walking or cycling. Always remember we never own the path — but we can share the path.”

Another offered a painfully practical take: “If someone can’t hear the bell, the cyclist must slow down. Don’t blame anybody or anyhow.”

Also, let’s not forget the ultimate golden rule of pedestrian-cyclist diplomacy: If a baby is involved, everybody in whatever vehicle must slow the heck down.

👶 Bell or no bell — safety first

Whether the bell was heard or ignored, the near miss sparked a larger conversation about safety etiquette on Singapore’s increasingly busy walking paths. Earphones may be great for blocking out traffic noise — or a toddler’s fifth round of Baby Shark song — but they also block out bell rings, people shouting, and real-life hazards.

So to all domestic helpers, parents, joggers, cyclists, and pet parents out there: Eyes up, ears open, and wheels down — literally.

Because the only thing worse than a public shouting match is going viral for all the wrong reasons and limping back all the way home.

