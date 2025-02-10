SINGAPORE: A photo of a “Do not disturb” sign addressed to property agents, showing faces drawn over with horns and moustaches, has garnered much attention online, with some local commenters expressing how tiresome they find property agents.

On r/Singapore on Sunday (Feb 9), u/SassyNec posted the photo of a sign that reads: “Do not disturb. Do not knock. We are not selling or buying houses.” It shows the faces of five women and two men, presumably property agents who may or may not have knocked on the door of the house several times. Each face has been defaced, however.

“This HDB unit must be a popular one or these ‘featured’ agents are just relentless!” wrote the post author.

The post has received over a hundred comments. In the top comment, a Reddit user wondered whether the horns, moustaches, beard, and other markings had been done by the children of the unit owners or by the unit owners themselves.

The post author answered, “The doodles look very personal with no essence of a child’ work involved, u know what I mean?”

Another wrote, “The ‘missing tooth’ & ‘eye patch’ versions are missing.”

On a more serious note, some pointed out that there are advertising guidelines for estate agents and salespersons, but these are not always followed.

One commenter who appears to have had a lot of experience with fliers distributed by property agents wrote, “There needs to be some law to stop these people from littering outside our house.”

Another Reddit user wrote that two knocked on their door twice last year while they were working from home, adding: “Told them I’ll give them a tip if they get my upstairs neighbour to sell.”

“The only law that will solve this once and for all is the kind that no longer allows our public housing from being traded like the kind of glorified commodity/financial instrument/investment vehicle they are now,” another commented.

One aimed at a common tactic property agents employ, writing, “Freaking hilarious. I’m sick of opening official-looking letters to see yet another flyer. Just be honest about your advertising.”

A commenter answered that as soon as they see a letter addressed to “the owner” of the flat instead of addressing the homeowner by name, the letters go directly into a rubbish bin. /TISG

Read also: “Our home is not for sale!” — Bidadari residents use ‘Don’t Disturb’ signs to shoo away property agents who won’t stop knocking on their doors