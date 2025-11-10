HDB neighbors upset as uncle burns incense in the corridor at night, causing unbearable smoke﻿

SINGAPORE: More residents in Yishun complained about a man burning incense in their common corridor. The incense powder he burns takes approximately three hours to burn, and it causes the hallway to be filled with so much smoke.

In a recent report, a resident has complained about his neighbour at Block 345 Yishun Ave 11, who obstructs their corridor with plants and often burns incense that causes disturbance. The resident shared photos that showed a mess in their hallway and declared that their neighbour does not know how to keep their hallway clean.

The resident remarked: “Is he expecting me to clean for him?… He also burns incense along the corridor until it’s so smoky, even at 2 a.m.” Read more of the complaint here.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the HDB block after more residents reported about what’s happening, there were several religious items placed outside the man’s place, alongside a large plate of powdery substance next to his door. Moreover, there were a few statues of deities in his living room and bedroom, which resembled a home shrine.

Some of the neighbours who were interviewed admitted that they were truly disturbed by the man’s unusual ritual behaviour, which had caused a lot of inconvenience to other residents. Some moved their fans to drive away the smoke, and some even used stripped cloths and tissues to block the gaps of their windows and doors.

One neighbour admitted, “I respect all religions, but I cannot condone his personal behaviour. He burns incense powder at the door at irregular intervals every day, and the incense powder he burns produces thick smoke. Although the smell of the smoke is not strong, the smoke lasts for several hours, making everyone suffer.”

Another neighbour expressed that even though they keep their doors and windows tightly closed, the thick smoke still enters their house, so she needed to spend money to buy an air purifier to improve air circulation. What angered her most was that the man himself would close his own doors and windows when he lit his incense, ignoring the complaints of his neighbours.

When some of the residents reached out to the man, he refused to listen and showed a bad attitude. The residents were helpless and hoped that the relevant authorities would solve this problem.