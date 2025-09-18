// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, September 18, 2025
HDB fire linked to unauthorised PMD battery that was bought second hand: LTA

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A recent house fire has been linked to a personal mobility device (PMD) battery bought from an online second-hand source instead of an authorised retailer, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

LTA noted in a social media post on Sep 16 that this is the latest in a string of fires involving mobility devices. The most recent reported case occurred at Block 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh on the morning of Aug 22, when three people were taken to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations by the Singapore Civil Defence Force indicated that the fire started in the living room and involved a personal mobility device.

LTA warned that non-compliant devices pose severe fire risks. Between January and August this year, authorities seized more than 600 such devices.

“During this period, we caught seven retailers for offences related to the sale of non-compliant devices,” said LTA in its post. On Sep 15, one more errant retailer was caught in Aljunied, where 11 non-compliant devices were seized.”

Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng took to Facebook as well and said, “These illegal devices can be dangerous. There has already been 37 mobility device-related fires this year, some of them fatal. These aren’t just statistics — they’re real risks to our neighbourhoods, so it is important to curb the sales and use of illegal devices.”

Those convicted of selling non-compliant devices may face fines of up to S$40,000, up to 24 months’ jail, or both.

In its advisory, LTA urged the public to purchase only from reputable sources and to exercise caution when buying second-hand devices or components.

“For your safety, only purchase devices and components from reputable sources and always check for defects and modifications when purchasing second-hand devices or components,” the authority said.

