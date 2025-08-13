HCA Hospice aims to raise S$500,000 from annual charity walkathon “Walk With Me 2025”

SINGAPORE: HCA Hospice has announced the launch of the registration for their annual charity walkathon, “Walk With Me 2025,” with a call to action for the community to come together and support its mission to provide holistic care to terminally ill patients and their families.

The community-driven charity walk and fundraiser event, now in its third edition, aims to rally 1,800 participants to collectively raise S$500,000 to support HCA’s patient-centred and family-focused care model, which advocates dignity, diversity, and development for all individuals.

The annual charity walkathon will be held on Oct 19 at the Marina Barrage and will be graced by Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Digital Development and Information, as the Guest-of-Honour.

Themed “Journeying Together, Step By Step,” the hospice invites participants of all ages and abilities, including children, seniors, individuals in wheelchairs, and even pets, to join and support the cause.

According to HCA Hospice, the funds raised from the walkathon will go towards expanding its reach to meet the growing needs of Singapore’s rapidly ageing population.

“As the nation’s largest provider of home-based hospice services, HCA Hospice is committed to expanding its reach with a goal to increase its patient capacity by 50%, from 2,400 to 3,600 patients in 2025,” said HCA Hospice in a media release.

“Together, one step at a time, we can ensure that dignity, comfort, and compassion remain at the heart of every end-of-life journey.”

As of Aug 13, the charity walkathon has made significant progress, raising S$33,000 from 248 generous donors. The fundraising campaign is still ongoing and will continue to accept donations until Oct 19.

In 2024, Walk With Me raised S$375,715, which has supported close to 140 patients and their families, and enabled over 1,500 home visits by HCA’s dedicated multidisciplinary care teams.

“With your help, we can walk alongside more families, ensuring no one faces the final chapter alone,” added the hospice.

Participants will be able to choose to participate in either the 6km Physical Walk on Oct 19 or the 60km Virtual Walk, which is ongoing until Oct 18.

Those who register for the Physical Walk will receive an exclusive event pack, while Virtual Walk participants can track their progress, unlock inspiring stories, and receive commemorative e-medals at each milestone as a symbol of their meaningful contribution.

Registration for the 6km Physical Walk is currently ongoing, and those who sign up by Aug 15 will be able to enjoy an early bird rate of S$31.20 instead of the full fee of S$39.

The first 1,800 participants get an exclusive event pack which includes a Quick-DryWalk With Me 2025 T-shirt, a drawstring backpack, a running bib, as well as specially curated goodies and walk essentials. Participants of the Physical Walk will also be able to take part in the Virtual Walk at no additional cost.

“I am grateful for the community’s support and look forward to journeying together with the rest of the participants. It’s a wonderful way to give back and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most,” shared Mr Simon Tan, with The Independent Singapore, who has taken part in the previous charity walkathon.

The hospice is also encouraging participants to set up individual or group fundraising pages, with attractive prizes awaiting the top individual and group fundraisers. They can share their progress on their respective social media pages and tag HCA Hospice using the following hashtag: #HCAWalkWithMe #CreatingGoodDays.

Those interested in taking part in HCA Hospice’s “Walk With Me” charity walkathon may refer to the details below;

Physical Walk: October 19, 2025, 8:00 a.m. at Marina Barrage

Virtual Walk: Now until October 18, 2025

6km Physical Walk: $31.20 (early bird rate, usual price $39)

60km Virtual Walk: Free participation

Register here – https://walkwithme.hca.org.sg/