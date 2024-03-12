Conservative activists are rallying against the widespread implementation of DEI (Diversity, Empathy, and Inclusion) systems in schools. They argue that these programs unfairly punish students based on their ethnic backgrounds, and they oppose the idea of so-called “restorative justice” as a means to treat students from different racial backgrounds differently.

According to the National Library of Medicine, contrary to zero-tolerance policies, school-based restorative justice aims to foster healthy, inclusive communities by prioritizing relationship-building over punitive measures. When conflicts arise, restorative practices provide opportunities for repairing harm rather than resorting to suspension or expulsion.

However, their impact on racial equity remains uncertain, as they operate alongside existing disciplinary systems, necessitating further study on their long-term effects on student outcomes and racial justice in schools.

Hazelwood school district added DEI to their disciplinary actions

Restorative justice seems to be a type of reparation for blacks, but in this case it’s not money, it’s a license to commit violence against whites. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) March 11, 2024

After a video went viral showing a Black student hitting a White student, some users state that this is a racial issue. Furthermore, some are throwing bold accusations towards these schools saying that they are protecting Black students, and that they’re anti-White people.

It’s also a federal crime to do this. These schools need to be sued into oblivion. — FeralKitten (@FeralKittenz) March 11, 2024

In addition to this, many state that this sort of punishment is highly illegal. They state that this is extremely discriminatory, especially towards teenagers and children. X users state that schools that implement these rulings should be sued to oblivion. Selecting punishments for kids based on the color of their skin sounds peculiar, especially in 2024.

This is considered to be an old way of thinking. The extreme left seems to have abandoned this notion. — Asher (@Asher73979290) March 11, 2024

Conservatives are asking, “what happened to equality between women, men of all racial backgrounds?” Others state the woke left previously wanted equality for all. Ironically, today it is all about discrimination.

