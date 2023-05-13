Hazelle Teo and Kunhua exhibit their chemistry through a dance cover; netizen asks if they are a couple now

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artists Hazelle Teo and Kunhua shared an interesting dance cover that exhibited their chemistry as a duo. The dance includes complicated hand timing, with the need to follow the beat with their claps.

Hazelle Teo captioned the video with: “We have finally amassed enough chemistry to do this 🤣”

Other local artists and several netizens were amazed and commented with their insights, opinions, and questions in the said Instagram post.

Kunhua replied using his own account and declared: “palms clap until a bit pain though 😂”

Artist Anette Lee curiously asked: “omg how many times did u guys practice for this 🤣”, which gained a reply from Kunhua who jokingly said that the number of times they practiced could not be quantified.

Apparently, other people also wanted to know how many times the duo had to take the dance cover.

Many IG users commented: “First tot that comes to my mind is ‘ wa, how long they practise to get this??’”, “How many takes?”, “how many hours practice?”, “Learn how long?”, and “What just happened? 😂😂”

Other users complimented their dancing skills and remarked: “lol it’s very neatly executed!!!”, “Very co-ordinated.”, “One word to describe: like! ❤”, “enough chemistry. Wish there were more”, “Wow superb!!”, “This is beautiful!”, “this is so adorable hahahahahhahah”, and “Hahaha, interesting and fun dancing. Keep up the amazing works..”

More so, due to their cute chemistry, a netizen asked if they are a couple now.

“u two a couple now?❤️❤️” the comment stated.

They were deemed as an ‘irresistible couple’ as well by one more netizen.

