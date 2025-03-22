Business

Hawker tries to keep her business ‘afloat’ amid Kanowit flood

ByMary Alavanza

March 22, 2025
Hawker selling bean curd in a boat amid Kanowit flood

KANOWIT: A hawker in Kanowit, has found a way to quite literally keep her business “afloat” amid severe flooding in the area. Wearing a straw hat, she used a small boat to sell fried bean curd to residents struggling with the rising water.

Her floating stall, with neatly arranged trays of fried bean curd and a weighing scale, has drawn attention online after a photo of her efforts was shared by netizen Mei Zheng on Facebook on Thursday (March 20), as reported by The Star.

While the image quickly went viral, with many praising her adaptability and calling it an inspiration in times of adversity, it also brought out jokes from commenters online who said it’s “Thailand style.”

One commenter noted, “No need to go to Thailand. Kanowit also got a floating market.”

Another suggested that this could become a tourist attraction for Kanowit and help hawkers earn income during a crisis. “Those unable to go out to buy food and basic necessities would surely appreciate any available goods to sustain themselves throughout the floods,” he said.

See also  Hawkers say food prices are not increased, Netizens say food prices are increased, or food portions are decreased... or even both

According to The Star, heavy rains over the past few days have caused severe flooding in Kanowit, disrupting daily life. Authorities have urged residents to stay safe and take precautions as water levels remain high.

While many businesses have been forced to close, this hawker’s quick thinking has allowed her to continue earning a living. /TISG

Read also: 2025 is shaping up to be a problematic year, yet the rich are cashing in on rock-bottom stock prices

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Genting to pay US$10.5M fine to Nevada Gaming Commission to settle Resorts World Las Vegas complaint

March 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Chocolate Finance withdrawal updates: All requests between March 10 and 18 successfully processed and paid out

March 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Ringgit further strengthens against US dollar as Fed signals dovish stance on inflation

March 20, 2025 Merzsam Singkee

You missed

In the Hood

Student allegedly sells ice cream for $19; two for $30; scam or just smart business?

March 22, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

‘How do humans survive this?’ — Employee earning $1.7K/month for 5.5 days/week work says he feels like giving up

March 22, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Waterproof bag, slippers for commute, etc: Singaporeans exchange their best rainy-day life hacks

March 22, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

$5K to $11K/month to be a nun? — Job listing for Buddhist role surprises Singaporeans

March 22, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.