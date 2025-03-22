KANOWIT: A hawker in Kanowit, has found a way to quite literally keep her business “afloat” amid severe flooding in the area. Wearing a straw hat, she used a small boat to sell fried bean curd to residents struggling with the rising water.

Her floating stall, with neatly arranged trays of fried bean curd and a weighing scale, has drawn attention online after a photo of her efforts was shared by netizen Mei Zheng on Facebook on Thursday (March 20), as reported by The Star.

While the image quickly went viral, with many praising her adaptability and calling it an inspiration in times of adversity, it also brought out jokes from commenters online who said it’s “Thailand style.”

One commenter noted, “No need to go to Thailand. Kanowit also got a floating market.”

Another suggested that this could become a tourist attraction for Kanowit and help hawkers earn income during a crisis. “Those unable to go out to buy food and basic necessities would surely appreciate any available goods to sustain themselves throughout the floods,” he said.

According to The Star, heavy rains over the past few days have caused severe flooding in Kanowit, disrupting daily life. Authorities have urged residents to stay safe and take precautions as water levels remain high.

While many businesses have been forced to close, this hawker’s quick thinking has allowed her to continue earning a living. /TISG

