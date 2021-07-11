Entertainment Celebrity Haters share old bare-faced photo of Angela Chang

Angela Chang received criticism for an old photo of her without makeup. Picture: Weibo

Taipei — Taiwanese singer , 39 has been living in China for a couple of years now and she recently participated in the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Chinese Communist Party.

Unfortunately, her participation at the event did not sit well with some people, probably pro-Taiwanese government netizens who went on to share an unflattering and old photo of Chang, sans makeup.

It was reported that the shot was taken by a paparazzo many years ago when Chang was going through “a slump” in her career and . She may not look too good but no one can blame her as she was going through a tough time. Nevertheless, other netizens came forward to defend the star, saying that she looks so much better now, according to 8days.sg.

Angela Chang follows a strict diet and exercise to look young. Picture: Weibo

Chang shares that she follows a very strict diet nowadays, cutting out bread and food that contains processed sugar. Besides that, she also works out consistently, drinking a lot of water to achieve a glowing complexion. Netizens also shared more recent photos of Chang that show how good the singer looks now, at the same time decrying the malicious netizens who are circulating the old picture.

Angela Chang goes bare-faced again with this ad she did for Glow with Geoskincare. Picture: Facebook

 

Born on January 19, 1982, Angela Zhang, also known as Angela Chang, is a Taiwanese singer and actress. Zhang has released ten studio albums as of 2020.

She debuted and rose to fame with the Taiwanese television dramas My MVP Valentine (2002) and At Dolphin Bay (2003), although since 2004, when her debut album Over the  met with instant success, she has focused on her singing career. Aurora (2004) and Pandora (2006) sold millions in Asia, while another TV series that she starred in, Romantic Princess (2), also became an international hit.

In 2008–09, she withdrew from the public for nearly a year and a half when her mother accused her of being unfilial and unsupportive./TISGFollow us on Social Media

