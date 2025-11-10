‘Has owning a home become just a dream for younger Singaporeans?’ — Local asks amid soaring BTO and resale flat prices

SINGAPORE: As property prices keep soaring, BTO waiting times drag on for what feels like forever, and resale flats continue to break new records, one frustrated Singaporean has taken to social media to ask if home ownership has officially turned into “just another dream for younger Singaporeans.”

Posting on Reddit’s r/SingaporeCitizens forum on Friday (Nov 7), the user shared her exasperation, saying that even with a decent job and careful saving habits, buying a home still feels like “a milestone that’s slowly slipping out of reach—not because people aren’t trying, but because the system itself has become so painfully tight.”

She admitted that it’s discouraging to watch “so many hardworking Singaporeans struggling for something that used to feel almost guaranteed.”

“You can do everything ‘right,’ follow every bit of advice, and still end up waiting years before finally getting a key in your hand,” she wrote. “By then, you’re already paying rent somewhere else, juggling bills, and wondering if you’ll ever truly settle down. Owning a home used to be the start of building a future here.”

Loans, dual incomes, and fading hopes

“Does it occur to you that people are just too fussy and want MRT close by?”

The post quickly drew plenty of responses from others who said they could completely relate to the struggle. Many shared that despite working hard and saving diligently, the dream of owning a home seems to be slipping further away.

One commenter lamented, “It’s loan upon loan upon loan to survive in Singapore. Small houses, sky-high prices.” Another chimed in, “Thirty years ago, people could still pay off a BTO with a single income. Now, dual income is a must. Woe to single parents.”

Some also expressed a sense of resignation toward the future. “It’s a dream now, but in five years it’ll become a pipe dream for most,” one user wrote, suggesting that many young couples might have to settle for older flats or even consider moving across the border to Johor Bahru (JB) to afford a home.

Still, not everyone agreed with the doom and gloom. Several commenters argued that BTO flats are “still affordable” if one is willing to compromise on location and size.

“Many faraway BTO locations in not-very-big Singapore are still selling for $300k or less,” one user said. “It’s hardly unaffordable. Flats are only expensive because everyone wants the best but is not willing to pay what it’s worth.”

Another echoed that sentiment, saying, “BTOs are affordable if you don’t insist on living in a prime location with the MRT at your doorstep.”

A third commenter was even more blunt. “Please explain why Tengah is under-subscribed if housing is really out of reach and why so many Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) are left over?” they asked. “Does it occur to you that people are just too fussy and want MRT close by? Or they just want to cash in on their flats once MOP? Current housing is more than enough for our population with our lowest fertility rate,” they added.

