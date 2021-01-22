Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde work together on new film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — According to media reports, Harry Styles and Olivia have gone back to work on Don’t Worry, Darling weeks after it was revealed that they have started dating.

Wilde, 36, posted a photo from the set of Don’t Worry, Darling which she is both directing and acting in while her new beau Styles, 26, plays the lead role. Filming was halted as COVID-19 cases soared in LA this month but the cast and crew have been able to safely return to set.

Wilde posted a photo of cinematographer Matthew Libatique on Instagram and captioned it, “And we back”. This is the second time the production on the movie had to be paused. Back in October, the entire cast and crew had to stop filming for two weeks after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19.

Wilde and Style’s return to work comes after the couple sparked dating rumours when they were seen holding hands at Styles’ agent’s wedding.

The pair was also spotted moving bags of belongings into a house together. Styles and Wilde have not publicly confirmed their relationship status but Wilde was seen wearing one of Styles’ necklaces from his Golden music video. Popular TV host James Corden is said to let Styles live in his Palm Springs home during Don’t Worry, Darling filming. The Palm Springs home is thought to be where Styles and Wilde had most of their alone time.

Last year, Wilde split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis whom she shares two children, Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5, with.

Born on February 1, 1994, Harry Edward Styles is an English singer, songwriter, and actor. His musical career began in 2010 as a solo contestant on the British music competition series The X Factor. Following his elimination early on, he was brought back to join the boy band One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Born on March 10, 1984, Olivia Jane Cockburn, known famously as Olivia Wilde is an American actress and filmmaker. She is known for her role as Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on the medical-drama television series House (2007–2012), and her roles in the films Conversations with Other Women (2005), Alpha Dog (2007), Tron: Legacy (2010), Cowboys & Aliens (2011), Butter (2011), Drinking Buddies (2013), The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013), Rush (2013), The Lazarus Effect (2015), Love the Coopers (2015), and Meadowland (2015). /TISG