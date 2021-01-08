Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly dating

- Advertisement -

Since he went public about his relationship with Olivia Wilde, 36, Harry Styles, 26 has been spotted for the first time. He cut a low-profile as he went on a hike in LA with his friends on Monday. Styles is working as the lead male on the film that Wilde is directing, Don’t Worry Darling. They made their debut as Hollywood’s hottest new couple at his agent’s wedding in Montecito, California over the weekend.

Styles wore a brown hoodie and black beanie for the sunny walk. He paired it with navy shorts, colourful trainers and covered his face with a pink mask. His casual outfit was a far cry from the spiffy black suit and frilled white shirt he wore to the wedding. Following rumours, the nuptials saw Styles confirm his relationship with Wilde, who he was photographed holding hands with.

This is Wilde’s first public relationship since her breakup from actor fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 45, in early 2020 after more than eight years together. Sudeikis and Wilde remained on good terms as they continue to co-parent their two children, son Otis, six and daughter Daisy, four.

According to reports, Styles and Wilde have ‘grown close’ while filming Don’t Worry Darling in recent weeks. James Corden was said to help keep Styles’ and Wilde’s ‘romance a secret’ after allowing Styles to stay in his home while filming the movie in Palm Springs, California. Styles and Wilde were photographed arriving back at Styles’ LA home with luggage in tow in exclusive photos obtained by Mail Online. This is after the couple was spotted driving around in Montecito in California together.

It is claimed that The Late Late Show host Corden, 42 helped the couple keep their romance under wraps after allowing Styles to stay at his home near Palm Springs during filming where he was ‘able to be alone’ with Wilde. An insider told the media outlet that the couple ‘fell for each other’ on the set of the movie Don’t Worry Darling. It was reported that Styles introduced Wilde as his ‘girlfriend’ at the wedding.

A source told the publication: ‘This relationship between Harry and Olivia is very new. Olivia has been directing Harry in the movie in Palm Springs, and there were literally 10 people on the set, because they were strictly adhering to COVID rules.

‘Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret.

‘So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry brought Olivia as his date to the wedding, and introduced her as his girlfriend.’

The source added that Harry doesn’t give a ‘f**k* about the 10-year age gap and was ‘openly holding hands and kissing Olivia’. Wilde, Styles and Corden’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Wilde was engaged to Sudeikis, 45 for over eight years but it was reported in November last year that they had broken up earlier that year. There is nothing to suggest that Styles had any involvement in the split. According to US Weekly, the former couple was ‘never going to get married’ and often ‘butted heads’.

An insider claimed: ‘There were arguments and fights over career decisions and where to live. Like most couples, they had disagreements, they were bi-coastal but Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles.’

Styles took over Shia LaBeouf’s role as Florence Pugh’s love interest in Wilde’s new horror film Don’t Worry Darling in September. It is the actor-singer’s first screen role since the 2017 movie Dunkirk.

Wilde recently told People that she ‘did a little dance’ when Styles agreed to sign-on to her directorial project.

‘[Designer Arianne Phillips] and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style. And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care.

‘To me, he’s very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world.

‘I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It’s pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence.’

The psychological thriller is set in the 1950s, and is Wilde’s second directorial effort after 2019’s critically-acclaimed Booksmart.

The impressive cast also boasts turns from Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.