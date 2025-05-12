Harpreet Singh: WP team in Punggol is just getting started

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Harpreet Singh Nehal, who had been part of the Workers’ Party slate in the May 3 polls, said in a recent social media post that the Workers’ Party (WP) team at Punggol “is just getting started”.

The team, comprising Senior Counsel Mr Singh, legal counsel Siti Mattar, business development professional Alexis Dang, and communications practitioner Jackson Au, won 44.83% of the vote. This was a very respectable showing for an all-newbie slate that was up against a team from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) headed by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong and that also included the very popular Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development, Sun Xueling.

Mr Singh jokingly addressed those who may have thought the WP team would only be seen in the lead-up to the next election.

“SORRY—YOU WON’T SEE US IN FIVE YEARS,” he wrote, “You’ll see us much earlier than that!”

The Senior Counsel added, “The Workers’ Party team in Punggol is just getting started. We may not have won the seat this time, but your response—in Punggol and throughout Singapore—has been overwhelming.”

He also promised that the team would continue with groundwork and outreach initiatives “because meaningful change takes more than just nine days of campaigning—it takes years of commitment, presence, and continuity” and appealed to like-minded people to join in.

Towards the end of his post, Mr Singh addressed a commentator who had pointed out that at 59, he may only be able to contest one more time.

“Well, well, well… I’m sorry, but you don’t know me, bro.

“I’m in good health, good shape, and (touch wood) I plan to be here for a long, long time!

“Let’s just say — you’re not getting rid of me that easily.”

His post has since received many likes, comments, and shares, with many Facebook users expressing their support and encouragement.

Even former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng, known for his pro-government views, commented on his post, writing, “I do wish you a healthy, long life and many more elections to come! Hope to meet you one day.”

“You got me with your first line Mr Harpreet Singh Nehal. I am so glad and heartened to know that your solid solid team will continue to work hard and win Punggol over. I knew that you will never give up!” another netizen wrote.

A commenter urged him to consider a lesson from history. “Looking at the past, the Workers’ Party took at least 2 GEs to win Aljunied, Hougang, etc. Well, we were THAT close to win Tampines GRC, Jalan Kayu SMC &…. Punggol GRC.. Don’t despair, I’m sure you guys will be there & ready to dominate by GE2030! Go Hammers!!” /TISG

