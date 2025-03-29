Harpreet Singh: Many Singaporeans hold a strong emotional attachment to the WP

SINGAPORE: In a social media post earlier this week, Workers’ Party (WP) member Harpreet Singh Nehal looked back on the last one and a half years since he joined the WP, musing on his journey so far.

“It is up to us to imagine and fashion a better, more politically open and inclusive Singapore, while retaining the best of what we have inherited from our forefathers. The future is ours to make. It is time to write a new chapter in our politics,” he wrote on Wednesday (March 26).

Mr Singh, a Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Singapore, was first seen on the ground with a WP team in August 2023. A month later, he donned the party’s signature light blue shirt with the hammer emblem.

Thereafter, he was most often at Marine Parade with WP stalwarts Nathaniel Koh and Fadli Fawzi, although he noted in his post that the boundaries of this particular GRC have since been redrawn.

He shared his experiences on the ground and mentioned how receptive Singaporeans are to the opposition.

Mr Singh wrote that Singaporeans of all ages are warm and welcoming, regardless of their political affiliation. His takeaway from this is that politics does not need to be divisive and that everyone can be pro-Singaporean despite varied perspectives.

The Senior Counsel added that “many Singaporeans hold a strong emotional attachment to the WP… thanks to the decades’ long, painstaking work by past and present WP leaders and MPs who have continued to speak up for the good of our society. The public has seen their sacrifice and, time and again, seen them stand firm and ambassadorial in the face of some serious attacks.”

Mr Singh added that for many, the party also “represents hope for a better and stronger Singapore.”

He also wrote that he has been impressed by the WP volunteers’ commitment to serving Singaporeans and advocating the party’s cause “for more balanced policies and political representation”, reserving a special shoutout for those who balance volunteering while tending to young families.

“And all this for no pay and because they believe in WP’s mission,” Mr Singh added.

For his final point, he wrote that the WP — with the quality of its new volunteers and members and “the increasingly strong support” of Singaporeans — “can be expected to make good progress” despite the setbacks and challenges common to political parties.

Many commenters voiced their support for Mr Singh and the WP, with one writing succinctly, “Harpreet. See you in Parliament.” /TISG

