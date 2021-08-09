Harlem Yu and Annie Yi’s 19-year-old son has become a singer

- Advertisement -

Taipei — It has been reported that Harlem Yu and Annie Yi’s 19-year-old son Harrison Yu has become a singer. The teen first went viral last year when he appeared on the Chinese reality TV competition Sisters Who Make Waves to teach Yi, who was a contestant on the show, how to dance.

On Aug 4, Harrison joined Weibo and already has more than 47,000 followers. On his Weibo profile, the teen describes himself as an “independent musician” and says his most famous piece of work is his self-penned song ‘You Said You Want Me To Love You’. His mother performed the song on Sisters and her dance was choreographed by Yu.

Harrison’s Weibo first post was a video along with this caption: “Hello everyone, I am Yu En-Li. I am not a perfect person. But I believe that when a person accepts that he is imperfect, he is perfect.”

Harrison Yu shared in the four-minute clip that he is studying at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts where he is majoring in directing. The budding singer shared that he likes drawing, music and fashion. He also revealed that he is the founder of a makeup brand and an art creative agency.

The young, talented man also plays the piano and guitar, and he said that he is trying to write his own songs and will be releasing new music at the end of Aug. Yi and her fellow celeb friends took to the comments sections to welcome him and share words of support, according to 8days.sg.

“From today onwards, you are no longer the son of Annie Yi. You are yourself, En-Li,” said Yi, while his mum’s fellow Sisters contestant Christy Chung wrote: “To be truly strong is to dare to face that fragile and imperfect self and bravely be yourself! You are a one-of-a-kind star.”

Chinese actress Zhang Meng, who was also in Sisters, wrote: “When I was shooting Sisters, I often listened to the playlist you shared with your mum in the morning while getting ready. We all felt that this young man has very good taste and wanted to get to know you. I am still stunned after watching your video. Such a young soul can be so talented in fashion, music, art, and, of course beauty! Welcome to the adult world, I wish you will have always have a youthful heart. All the best.”

In 2000, Harlem Yu and Annie Yi got married and welcomed Harrison in 2002. In 2009, they divorced after nine years of marriage. For most of his life, Harrison Yu lived his life out of the public eye until last year. He became popular after his appearance on Sisters, then photos of him in drag went viral after netizens discovered his Instagram. /TISG

