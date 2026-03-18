Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority, in partnership with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC), SMRT, SBS Transit Ltd, Tower Transit Singapore, and Go-Ahead Singapore has recently launched Hari-Raya themed bus, train wraps, and station murals to celebrate Singapore’s rich Malay heritage and the spirit of Raya.

In a Facebook post, LTA declared that these festive decorations will be up until May 3rd at selected MRT stations, and in trains, buses, and MHC when it finally opens. This year’s designs exhibit familiar holiday scenes such as Ramadan bazaars, visiting relatives and friends in traditional clothing, and sharing festive food with neighbors and friends.

By showing scenes of Ramadan and Hari Raya in public spaces, this initiative invites commuters to share the joy, nostalgia, and community spirit of the season—celebrating Singapore’s multicultural identity in a fun and accessible way for all.

Here are the bus services that are included in this initiative: 30, 51, 67, 147, 190, 960, 963 and three multi-route services.

Furthermore, here are the MRT stations that will showcase the art and beauty of the murals: Bukit Panjang, Bugis, Buona Vista, Bedok, Tanjong Pagar, Serangoon, Marine Parade, Outram Park, Tanjong Katong and Woodlands.

