// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, March 18, 2026
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
In the Hood
Less than 1 min.Read

Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority, in partnership with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC), SMRT, SBS Transit Ltd, Tower Transit Singapore, and Go-Ahead Singapore has recently launched Hari-Raya themed bus, train wraps, and station murals to celebrate Singapore’s rich Malay heritage and the spirit of Raya. 

In a Facebook post, LTA declared that these festive decorations will be up until May 3rd at selected MRT stations, and in trains, buses, and MHC when it finally opens. This year’s designs exhibit familiar holiday scenes such as Ramadan bazaars, visiting relatives and friends in traditional clothing, and sharing festive food with neighbors and friends.

By showing scenes of Ramadan and Hari Raya in public spaces, this initiative invites commuters to share the joy, nostalgia, and community spirit of the season—celebrating Singapore’s multicultural identity in a fun and accessible way for all.

Here are the bus services that are included in this initiative: 30, 51, 67, 147, 190, 960, 963 and three multi-route services.

See also  Calvin Cheng calls accidentally driving into Aljunied-Hougang the "worse" experience of his life

Furthermore, here are the MRT stations that will showcase the art and beauty of the murals: Bukit Panjang, Bugis, Buona Vista, Bedok, Tanjong Pagar, Serangoon,  Marine Parade, Outram Park, Tanjong Katong and Woodlands.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Jobs

Singaporean who sent out 663 job applications finally lands a role and shares hard-earned advice for fellow jobseekers

SINGAPORE: After sending out a staggering 663 job applications in just three months, one Singaporean jobseeker has finally secured a role. In a post on Reddit’s r/singaporejobs forum, the jobseek...
In the Hood

Man spends S$8,000 on ‘golden poodles’, later finds out they’re mixed breeds

The man complained that he spent $8,000 to buy two "Golden Poodles" that were said to be from the same parents at a pet store. Several months later, he found that their sizes were nearly twice as ...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Man spends S$8,000 on ‘golden poodles’, later finds out they’re mixed breeds

The man complained that he spent $8,000 to buy two "Golden Poodles" that were said to be from the same parents at a pet store. Several months later, he found that their sizes were nearly twice as ...

Woman claims minimart in Marsiling charges S$0.40 for items bought via PayNow

A woman took to FB with her complaint, but the store told Shin MIn that the extra charge is only for cigarettes

Singapore likely to experience retail price increase as a result of fuel shock

Whether vouchers actually help with inflation If subsidies distort retail prices Some speculate supermarkets adjust pricing anticipating vouchers

Man tosses soil from a high-rise buildings over noisy construction, sparked heated discussion online

A male student threw soil from a high-rise building onto the construction site because he was unhappy with the construction noise downstairs, which sparked heated discussions among netizens.

Business

Singaporean who sent out 663 job applications finally lands a role and shares hard-earned advice for fellow jobseekers

SINGAPORE: After sending out a staggering 663 job applications in just three months, one Singaporean jobseeker has finally secured a role. In a post on Reddit’s r/singaporejobs forum, the jobseek...

Singapore dollar nears five-year low against ringgit yet Singaporeans still flock to Johor Bahru for Hari Raya shopping

SINGAPORE: The Singapore dollar is nearing a five-year low against the Malaysian ringgit, but it has not stopped Singaporeans from crossing the border to shop in Johor Bahru ahead of Hari Raya.

‘The whole city is running on the same daily script’: Local asks anyone else feel like Singapore is an NPC city sometimes

SINGAPORE: Whenever people talk about the “top cities in Asia,” Singapore is usually one of the first places that pops up. It is known as the garden city and a land of opportunity, a safe and high...

32 y/o worker says he’s ‘sick and tired’ of SMEs after failing probation, suspects boss didn’t confirm him because his S$4.75k salary was considered...

SINGAPORE: After being told he didn’t pass his six-month probation, a 32-year-old worker expressed on social media that he’s had enough of working for small and medium enterprises.

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //