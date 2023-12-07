As Fox News host Sean Hannity grills former President Trump, he posed a crucial question on Tuesday night, demanding a promise to the American people that he would not exploit his presidential power if re-elected.

Hannity grills Trump

The backdrop to this pivotal moment is a flurry of recent media reports sounding alarms about the possibility of a “Trump dictatorship” in the event of a second term.

The fears have been fueled by Trump’s fiery rhetoric on the 2024 campaign trail, drawing comparisons to the language used by fascist dictators.

Hannity, known for his direct and probing interview style, did not mince words as he pressed Trump on the issue: “Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

Except for day one?

In response, Trump offered a quip, saying, “Except for day one. I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill.” Hannity grills again and then asserted, “That’s not retribution.” Trump, with a touch of humor, expressed his appreciation, stating, “I love this guy. He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said no, no, no, other than day one.

The exchange sheds light on the tension surrounding Trump’s potential return to the Oval Office and the concerns about the abuse of executive power.

Trump’s allies, however, have vehemently dismissed these apprehensions. Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller took to social media, claiming, “Dems & their media allies have given up on debating issues & have shifted to name-calling & rhetorical fearmongering.”

A turning point

As the political landscape heats up with Trump’s unabashed approach to grievances and warnings, the nation awaits further developments, wondering whether these exchanges are the prelude to a renewed Trump presidency or a glimpse into a potential turning point in American politics.

