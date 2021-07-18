Han Ye Seul says “I’ll be back” in airport photo

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Despite controversy and legal battles, South Korean actress Han Ye Seul continues on with her daily life. Han Ye Seul posted a photo on July 15 taken at Incheon International Airport on her Instagram with a caption saying “I’ll be back safely.” In the shot, Han Ye Seul looks directly at the camera at the airport as she appears ready to leave for a trip.

The actress recently filed a complaint against her haters and YouTubers who spread false rumours and attended the Gangnam Police Station for questioning. Her fans continue to show support for the actress who continues to confidently and boldly go on with her activities and schedules despite the legal battle, as reported by Allkpop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 한예슬 (@han_ye_seul_)

Born on September 18, 1981, Leslie Kim, known popularly as Han Ye Seul is an American-born South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the sitcom Nonstop 4 (2003), and has since played leading roles in television dramas such as Couple or Trouble (2006), Tazza (2008), and Birth of a Beauty (2014), as well as the films Miss Gold Digger (2007) and Penny Pinchers (2011).

Leslie Kim was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She attended Cerritos High School and graduated from Cerritos College with an associate degree in Computer Graphics. She is fluent in both English and Korean.

She began her modelling career in South Korea after winning the SBS Supermodel Contest in 2001. Under the stage name Han Ye Seul, she made her acting debut in the popular sitcom Nonstop 4 in 2003. Han quickly rose to fame, and she renounced her U.S. citizenship in 2004 and became a naturalized South Korean citizen to continue establishing herself in Korean entertainment. Her performances in Forbidden Love (2004) and That Summer’s Typhoon (2005) received poor reviews, with critics dismissing her as primarily a commercial model and not a real actress.

Han proved her detractors wrong with Couple or Trouble (also known as Fantasy Couple, 2006), a remake of Overboard written by the Hong sisters. Playing a spoiled heiress who becomes an amnesiac after a yacht accident, Han was praised for her comic timing and the series was a hit.

