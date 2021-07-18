Entertainment Celebrity Han Ye Seul says "I'll back" in airport photo

Han Ye Seul says “I’ll be back” in airport photo

The actress recently filed a complaint against her haters and YouTubers who spread false rumours

Han Ye Seul recently posted on Instagram about going on a trip. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Seoul — Despite and legal battles, South Korean actress Han Ye Seul continues on with her daily . Han Ye Seul posted a photo on July 15 taken at Incheon International Airport on her Instagram with a caption saying “I’ll be back safely.” In the shot, Han Ye Seul looks directly at the camera at the airport as she appears ready to leave for a trip.

The actress recently filed a complaint against her haters and YouTubers who spread false rumours and attended the Gangnam Police Station for questioning. Her fans continue to show support for the actress who continues to confidently and boldly go on with her activities and schedules despite the legal battle, as reported by Allkpop.

Born on September 18, 1981, Leslie Kim, known popularly as Han Ye Seul is an American-born South Korean actress. She made her acting debut in the sitcom Nonstop 4 (2003), and has since played leading roles in television dramas such as Couple or Trouble (2006), Tazza (2008), and Birth of a Beauty (2014), as well as the films Miss Gold Digger (2007) and Penny Pinchers (2011).

Leslie Kim was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She attended Cerritos High School and graduated from Cerritos College with an associate degree in Computer Graphics. She is fluent in both English and Korean.

- Advertisement -

She began her modelling career in South Korea after winning the SBS Supermodel Contest in 2001. Under the stage name Han Ye Seul, she made her acting debut in the popular sitcom Nonstop 4 in 2003. Han quickly rose to fame, and she renounced her U.S. citizenship in 2004 and became a naturalized South Korean citizen to continue establishing herself in Korean entertainment. Her performances in Forbidden Love (2004) and That Summer’s Typhoon (2005) received poor reviews, with critics dismissing her as primarily a commercial model and not a real actress.

Han proved her detractors wrong with Couple or Trouble (also known as Fantasy Couple, 2006), a remake of Overboard written by the Hong sisters. Playing a spoiled heiress who becomes an amnesiac after a yacht accident, Han was praised for her comic timing and the series was a hit./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Was Leong Mun Wai shut down in Parliament once again? We ask the Parliamentarian directly

Singapore — Since taking on the role of NCMP from Jul 2020, PSP’s Leong Mun Wai is no stranger to Parliamentary debates and everything that ensues. However, after exchanges in Parliament with Heng Swee Keat, Tan Chuan-Jin and now Ong Ye...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Boon Lee apologises for saying “Indians prey on Chinese girls”

Singapore -- Tan Boon Lee, the lecturer from Ngee Ann Polytechnic who was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman, has apologised in a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 9). Throughout the video, Tan kept...
View Post
Featured News

Former PAP MP Amrin Amin says he’s not giving up on public service, but netizens not too keen on him

Singapore — On the anniversary of his defeat in the GE 2020 elections, former People’s Action Party MP and political office holder Amrin Amin says his “passion for community work” remains strong, but netizens don’t seem to be too keen on...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent